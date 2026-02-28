Qatar intercepts two Iranian missiles in its airspace

After the start of a joint US and Israeli military operation against Iran, Qatari authorities reported intercepting two Iranian missiles in their airspace, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

The missiles were destroyed by the Patriot system.

Qatari authorities also issued a warning to all residents of the country: people are asked to stay at home and away from military facilities.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Qatar also issued a threat warning and urged all its citizens in the country to stay in safe places. The US also evacuated some personnel from the Al Udeid US Air Force base in Qatar.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran. Among the affected objects were the presidential square and the intelligence headquarters.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected objects in Tehran were the presidential square and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes remained over the country, heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, Dubai.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.