"The US did not start this conflict, but we will finish it": US Secretary of War speaks out on operation in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Washington's intention to continue confronting Iran. He warned that any attempt to kill Americans would be met with irreversible retaliation.

"The US did not start this conflict, but we will finish it": US Secretary of War speaks out on operation in Iran

US War Minister Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Tehran, stating Washington's intention to finally end the long-standing confrontation. Commenting on the start of Operation "Epic Fury," he emphasized that any attempt to kill or threaten American citizens anywhere in the world would entail inevitable retribution. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Pete Hegseth stressed that the era of impunity for Iranian forces is over, and every hostile step will be followed by an immediate strike.

If you kill Americans or threaten them anywhere in the world – as Iran has done – we will hunt you down and kill you

– the minister noted.

He added that American forces have a clear order to identify and eliminate threats at their inception, leaving the enemy no chance for retreat or new provocations.

We will not tolerate powerful missiles aimed at the American people. These missiles will be destroyed along with Iran's missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said all his life, Iran will never have nuclear weapons 

– Hegseth emphasized.

Determination to end the conflict on Washington's terms

The leadership of the War Department assured that the operation would continue until the full fulfillment of the goal outlined by President Trump. The main message is that the United States is ready for radical actions for the sake of its people's security and the destruction of the enemy's missile potential.

We did not start this conflict, but we will end it

– Hegseth concluded.

Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Pete Hegseth
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States