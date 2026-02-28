Iranian drone attacked international airport in Kuwait

On the evening of February 28, Kuwait International Airport was attacked by an Iranian strike drone. Several people were injured as a result of the strike. This was reported by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that one Iranian strike drone attacked the international airport building. As a result of the attack, several employees received "minor injuries". The passenger terminal was damaged.

"The competent authorities immediately began implementing approved emergency procedures, as the incident was contained and the scene secured," the statement said.

Currently, the situation is under full control, and the consequences of the drone strike are being eliminated. The Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that "the safety of travelers and employees is the top priority."

In addition, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Kuwait promised to inform the media about all news as soon as it appears through official channels.

Recall

Due to strikes by the US and Israel on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory measures, 8 Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace. This led to mass flight cancellations by many major airlines.