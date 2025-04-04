$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15823 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28920 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64889 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213960 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122687 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131976 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213960 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391958 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310822 views
Kuwait has released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors

Kuwait released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors, who had been detained on drug-related charges. The release took place after a visit by a US special envoy.

News of the World • March 12, 10:27 PM • 12679 views

American marine volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed while trying to break through the russian border

Corey Navrotsky, a 41-year-old retired U. S. Marine sergeant, was killed on October 27 on the border with the bryansk region. The veteran with 20 years of service joined the Ukrainian forces in September of this year.

War • November 4, 06:54 PM • 32416 views

Adapted to new realities, resumed uninterrupted production: how a company that was one of the first established since independence works in Brovary (video)

Brovapharma in Brovary has adapted to the war and resumed uninterrupted production of veterinary drugs. The company has maintained its export capacity and continues to pay taxes to the local budget.

Economy • August 9, 10:46 AM • 43827 views

US strikes in Iraq, killing four people - media

The US carried out an air strike on the base of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces south of Baghdad. As a result, 4 members of the group were killed and 4 others were wounded. This is the first known US strike in Iraq since February.

News of the World • July 31, 09:10 AM • 20530 views

Putin spoke with the Prince of Saudi Arabia: they discussed cooperation in trade and energy spheres

Putin had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Saudi Arabia. The parties discussed cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy spheres, emphasizing the importance of coordination within the framework of OPEC+.

News of the World • July 18, 08:23 AM • 17601 views

Italy is likely to send a second SAMP/T system to Ukraine-mass media

Italy is likely to send Ukraine a second SAMP/T air defense system after the first, as Ukraine continues to demand additional air defense assistance amid Hosia's attacks on its infrastructure.

War • June 3, 05:00 PM • 12229 views

OPEC + extends oil production cuts until 2025

OPEC + countries have agreed to extend most of their oil production cuts until 2025, gradually curtailing them to support the market amid slow growth in global demand.

Economy • June 2, 07:50 PM • 53978 views

russian oil products stuck at sea due to South Korean repression

More than two million barrels of russian oil products are stuck in tankers off the coast of Oman due to South Korea's repression of direct imports from russia.

Economy • May 7, 03:20 AM • 30605 views

Israel conducts several airstrikes on Rafah: there are casualties

According to reports, Israeli air strikes in Rafah (Gaza) killed at least 8 Palestinians and injured several others.

War • May 7, 02:26 AM • 27574 views

Italy to announce new aid package for Ukraine, which will include SAMP/T before G7 summit - media

Italy announces a new military aid package for Ukraine, including the SAMP/T air defense system, before the G7 summit.

War • May 3, 09:38 AM • 22452 views

Britain has proposed its own version of the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine: what is expected

The UK proposes to use frozen Russian assets as collateral for a loan or bond to provide financing to Ukraine, with the expectation that they will be reimbursed when Russia pays reparations.

War • March 6, 11:09 AM • 32095 views