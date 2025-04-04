Kuwait released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors, who had been detained on drug-related charges. The release took place after a visit by a US special envoy.
Corey Navrotsky, a 41-year-old retired U. S. Marine sergeant, was killed on October 27 on the border with the bryansk region. The veteran with 20 years of service joined the Ukrainian forces in September of this year.
Brovapharma in Brovary has adapted to the war and resumed uninterrupted production of veterinary drugs. The company has maintained its export capacity and continues to pay taxes to the local budget.
The US carried out an air strike on the base of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces south of Baghdad. As a result, 4 members of the group were killed and 4 others were wounded. This is the first known US strike in Iraq since February.
Putin had a telephone conversation with the Prince of Saudi Arabia. The parties discussed cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy spheres, emphasizing the importance of coordination within the framework of OPEC+.
Italy is likely to send Ukraine a second SAMP/T air defense system after the first, as Ukraine continues to demand additional air defense assistance amid Russia's attacks on its infrastructure.
OPEC + countries have agreed to extend most of their oil production cuts until 2025, gradually curtailing them to support the market amid slow growth in global demand.
More than two million barrels of russian oil products are stuck in tankers off the coast of Oman due to South Korea's repression of direct imports from russia.
According to reports, Israeli air strikes in Rafah (Gaza) killed at least 8 Palestinians and injured several others.
Italy announces a new military aid package for Ukraine, including the SAMP/T air defense system, before the G7 summit.
The UK proposes to use frozen Russian assets as collateral for a loan or bond to provide financing to Ukraine, with the expectation that they will be reimbursed when Russia pays reparations.