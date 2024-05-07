Israel conducts several airstrikes on Rafah: there are casualties

Israeli aircraft carried out several air strikes in Rafah. There are dead and wounded. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported several air strikes carried out by Israeli aircraft in the Rafah area.

It is noted that several Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of these attacks.

Civil defense groups managed to pull out several martyrs and transport several wounded from the rubble of several houses that were bombed by Israeli warplanes in different places in Rafah governorate in southern Gaza this evening - Palestinian Civil Defense.

Photos published with the statement show at least two bodies in body bags.

According to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, eight people were killed in two attacks on Rafah. The timing of the events remains unclear.

Rafah hospital in Kuwait said it had received 11 dead.

