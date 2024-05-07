Israeli tanks enter Rafah near the border with Egypt
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli tanks entered the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, coming within 200 meters of the Egyptian border, despite Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire offer from Egypt and Qatar.
Details
Palestinian and Egyptian officials confirm that Israeli tanks have entered a town in the southern Gaza Strip, coming within 200 meters of the border with Egypt.
Recall
Earlier, the Israeli military decided to continue the military operation in Rafah after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar. The Israeli military said it continues to conduct "targeted strikes" against Hamas positions in Rafah, without disclosing details.
