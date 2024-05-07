Israeli tanks enter Rafah near the border with Egypt

Israeli tanks have entered Rafah. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

Palestinian and Egyptian officials confirm that Israeli tanks have entered a town in the southern Gaza Strip, coming within 200 meters of the border with Egypt.

Recall

Earlier, the Israeli military decided to continue the military operation in Rafah after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar. The Israeli military said it continues to conduct "targeted strikes" against Hamas positions in Rafah, without disclosing details.

