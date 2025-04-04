Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.
Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.
Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.
A submarine sank in the Red Sea near Hurghada, killing 6 Russians. 39 foreign tourists were rescued, and an investigation into the causes of the disaster is underway.
Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.
A knife attack occurred in the center of Amsterdam, near Dam Square. There are wounded, one attacker has been detained, law enforcement and medics are working at the scene.
A tourist bathyscaphe with Russian tourists sank near Hurghada. According to preliminary data, there are dead and injured, some are considered missing.
German customs confiscated the tanker Eventin from the Russian "shadow fleet" along with oil worth 40 million euros. The German government has taken strict measures against the tanker due to sanctions.
The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.
Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.
The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
Israel will send a delegation to Doha for talks with Hamas on extending the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip. Hamas representatives are already negotiating in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.
Leaders of Arab states endorsed the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, costing $53 billion, which excludes the eviction of Palestinians. The plan includes the establishment of an administrative committee of technocrats to manage the enclave.
By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.
The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.
A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.
Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross across the Egyptian border. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, completing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.
The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.
The tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II was discovered near Luxor, the first such discovery in 100 years. Alabaster vessels with the names of the ruler and his wife Hatshepsut were found in the tomb.
Hamas is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a long-term ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza. The group rejects demands for disarmament and its own withdrawal from the enclave.
The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident damaged several rooms on board the American ship.
Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers keep their jobs in the new administration or guarantee pension payments.
Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.
Israeli troops have completely withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which divided the Gaza Strip into two parts. About 500 thousand Palestinians are already returning to their homes in the north of the enclave.
On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.
In 2024, 433 cases of measles were recorded in Ukraine, which is 7 times more than last year. The highest number of cases is in the Zakarpattia region, with 84.2% of cases among children under 17.
The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss the future of the war in Gaza. The Israeli government has been debating between supporters of the occupation of the Strip and those who support a ceasefire.
Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.
The U. S. Secretary of State has allowed the continuation of funding for humanitarian programs during the 90-day moratorium. The Pentagon's military aid to Ukraine has not been affected, but civilian programs have been suspended.