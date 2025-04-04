$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28770 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64813 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391913 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244224 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131909 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254361 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3114 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72111 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57200 views
Hamas has rejected Israel's ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip

Hamas rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal, accusing Israel of thwarting mediators' efforts. Israel has announced the start of an expanded military operation in Gaza.

News of the World • April 3, 12:50 AM • 3500 views

Hamas has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Hamas announced its agreement to a ceasefire proposal that includes a transition phase and the weekly release of hostages. Egypt has received positive signals from Israel regarding the agreement.

News of the World • March 30, 01:31 AM • 14416 views

Egypt sees positive signals on Gaza ceasefire talks - Reuters

Egypt is mediating ceasefire talks in Gaza. The new proposal involves Hamas releasing five Israeli hostages each week.

News of the World • March 28, 06:52 AM • 31427 views

Tragedy in Egypt: six Russian citizens died in a submersible accident

A submarine sank in the Red Sea near Hurghada, killing 6 Russians. 39 foreign tourists were rescued, and an investigation into the causes of the disaster is underway.

News of the World • March 28, 01:23 AM • 16297 views

Negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and mediators are ongoing

Hamas is discussing extending the ceasefire and exchanging prisoners with Egypt and Qatar. Resuming humanitarian aid to Gaza is also important, but there has been little progress so far.

News of the World • March 27, 10:02 PM • 11742 views

A massacre occurred near Dam Square in Amsterdam: there are wounded, the attacker has been detained

A knife attack occurred in the center of Amsterdam, near Dam Square. There are wounded, one attacker has been detained, law enforcement and medics are working at the scene.

News of the World • March 27, 03:59 PM • 21003 views

A bathyscaphe with 45 Russians on board sank off the coast of Egypt, there are dead

A tourist bathyscaphe with Russian tourists sank near Hurghada. According to preliminary data, there are dead and injured, some are considered missing.

News of the World • March 27, 12:31 PM • 18771 views

German customs confiscated a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" along with oil worth 40 million euros

German customs confiscated the tanker Eventin from the Russian "shadow fleet" along with oil worth 40 million euros. The German government has taken strict measures against the tanker due to sanctions.

News of the World • March 21, 11:14 AM • 10855 views

"This is just the beginning": Netanyahu announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas "until he achieves his goals"

The Prime Minister of Israel announced the resumption of hostilities against Hamas in Gaza. He stressed that Israel will continue to fight to achieve its military goals.

News of the World • March 19, 07:54 AM • 11149 views

What was the most exported from Ukraine this year - the answer of customs officers

Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.

Economy • March 18, 09:06 AM • 34260 views

Hamas is ready to release a hostage and return the bodies of four dead

The Hamas group announced the release of one hostage with dual citizenship and the return of the bodies of four dead prisoners. This is happening against the background of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

News of the World • March 14, 01:37 PM • 10110 views

Israel and Hamas prepare for a new stage of ceasefire negotiations

Israel will send a delegation to Doha for talks with Hamas on extending the ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip. Hamas representatives are already negotiating in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.

News of the World • March 9, 03:50 AM • 20911 views

Arab countries approved the Egyptian alternative to Trump's "Middle East Riviera" for Gaza

Leaders of Arab states endorsed the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, costing $53 billion, which excludes the eviction of Palestinians. The plan includes the establishment of an administrative committee of technocrats to manage the enclave.

News of the World • March 5, 07:04 AM • 18480 views

More than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese by 2050 - study

By 2050, more than half of adults and a third of children worldwide will be overweight or obese. Research shows a 121% increase in the number of sick among youth, posing a threat to healthcare systems.

Society • March 4, 08:19 AM • 23160 views

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas reach deadlock

The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.

News of the World • March 1, 09:51 PM • 36456 views

New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.

News of the World • February 28, 02:30 AM • 25114 views

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages to Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross across the Egyptian border. In exchange, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, completing the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

News of the World • February 27, 04:57 AM • 24485 views

Red Cross hands over bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in Gaza to IDF

The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.

News of the World • February 20, 09:26 AM • 20472 views

Discovery of the century: Pharaoh's tomb found in Egypt

The tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II was discovered near Luxor, the first such discovery in 100 years. Alabaster vessels with the names of the ruler and his wife Hatshepsut were found in the tomb.

News of the World • February 20, 07:31 AM • 23640 views

There are two conditions: Hamas expressed readiness to release all Israeli hostages

Hamas is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a long-term ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza. The group rejects demands for disarmament and its own withdrawal from the enclave.

News of the World • February 19, 01:17 PM • 21648 views

US aircraft carrier damaged after collision near Suez Canal

The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea. The incident damaged several rooms on board the American ship.

News of the World • February 18, 04:37 PM • 35438 views

Hamas is ready to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority - media

Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers keep their jobs in the new administration or guarantee pension payments.

News of the World • February 17, 11:18 AM • 21814 views

Israel and Hamas to hold a large-scale exchange: 369 Palestinians for three hostages

Hamas agreed to release three hostages with triple citizenship in exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will take place on February 15 as part of the Gaza ceasefire.

News of the World • February 14, 03:25 PM • 25266 views

Israel abandoned the Netzarim corridor: what is happening in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops have completely withdrawn from the Netzarim corridor, which divided the Gaza Strip into two parts. About 500 thousand Palestinians are already returning to their homes in the north of the enclave.

News of the World • February 9, 08:45 PM • 26647 views

International Dentist's Day, Pizza Day, World Marriage Day: what else to celebrate on February 9

On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.

Society • February 9, 04:30 AM • 33895 views

The number of measles cases has increased sharply in Ukraine: where outbreaks have been recorded and how to protect yourself

In 2024, 433 cases of measles were recorded in Ukraine, which is 7 times more than last year. The highest number of cases is in the Zakarpattia region, with 84.2% of cases among children under 17.

Society • February 5, 04:15 PM • 127262 views

First tanker passes through the Red Sea after Houthi attacks stop

The Liberian-flagged tanker Chrysalis has successfully transited the Red Sea after a ceasefire announced by the Houthis. This is the vessel's first voyage since the attack last July.

News of the World • February 4, 12:18 AM • 30601 views

On the eve of White House meeting, Netanyahu faces a choice: occupation of Gaza or truce with Hamas - FT

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss the future of the war in Gaza. The Israeli government has been debating between supporters of the occupation of the Strip and those who support a ceasefire.

News of the World • February 2, 09:16 AM • 33189 views

U.S. Senator Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery and corruption

Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.

News of the World • January 30, 02:20 PM • 24673 views

Rubio added exceptions to the US aid freeze: does anything relate to Ukraine

The U. S. Secretary of State has allowed the continuation of funding for humanitarian programs during the 90-day moratorium. The Pentagon's military aid to Ukraine has not been affected, but civilian programs have been suspended.

War • January 29, 09:00 AM • 32316 views