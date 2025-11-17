$42.040.02
Ukrainian Korostylov wins gold at World Shooting Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 310 views

Ukrainian athlete Pavlo Korostylov won a gold medal at the World Shooting Championship in Cairo. He won the 25m center-fire pistol event, scoring 584 points.

Ukrainian Korostylov wins gold at World Shooting Championship

Ukrainian Pavlo Korostylov won "gold" at the World Championship in 25m center-fire pistol shooting, reported the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Pavlo Korostylov - world champion in bullet shooting

- reported the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

On the final day of the World Championship in bullet shooting, which is taking place in Cairo, Egypt, Ukrainian athlete Pavlo Korostylov climbed to the highest step of the podium, triumphing in the 25m center-fire pistol shooting.

The competition program consisted of two stages - three series of precision shooting and three series of rapid-fire shooting. The Ukrainian was the best in the precision part, where he scored 291 points. In rapid-fire shooting, his score was 293 points.

Pavlo's final result is 584-29x. It was thanks to a greater number of hits in the "ten" that the Ukrainian surpassed India's Gurpreet Singh, who had the same number of points but fewer hits in the center (584-18x). The bronze medal was won by Frenchman Yan Pierre Louis Friederici.

For Pavlo Korostylov, this world championship was particularly successful: he won his third award in Cairo and his 12th medal at world championships overall.

Addition

Earlier, the following climbed to the podium at the world championship: Oleh Omelchuk, Viktor Bankin, and Pavlo Korostylov - in team 50m small-bore pistol shooting; Pavlo Korostylov - in 25m standard pistol shooting; Maksym Horodynets - in 25m rapid-fire pistol shooting.

