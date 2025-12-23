CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia

Today, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the work of the "State Register of Voters" was restored by a resolution of the Central Election Commission. This was announced by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, who emphasized that updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections, UNN reports.

According to him, updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections.

The war has greatly affected demographic indicators, and this should be reflected in the register. There is plenty of work to be done in this direction.