CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2650 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 15621 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 15147 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 20258 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 14141 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16229 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 21904 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37628 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 53029 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Publications
Exclusives
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The CEC has resumed the work of the State Register of Voters, which is a basic condition for holding elections. This will allow updating the register taking into account demographic changes during the war, Arakhamia said.

CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia

Today, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the work of the "State Register of Voters" was restored by a resolution of the Central Election Commission. This was announced by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, who emphasized that updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections, UNN reports.

Today, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the work of the "State Register of Voters" was restored by a resolution of the Central Election Commission. This, in fact, opens the way for the CEC to resume interaction with citizens and government bodies regarding work with the register and, as a result, its actualization.

- Arakhamia reported.

According to him, updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections.

Stefanchuk: the law on elections during wartime will be a one-off22.12.25, 23:59 • 3756 views

The war has greatly affected demographic indicators, and this should be reflected in the register. There is plenty of work to be done in this direction.

- summarized the head of the "Servant of the People" faction.

The leadership of the Rada appealed to the factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the delegation of representatives to the working group for the preparation of elections22.12.25, 17:26 • 3562 views

Recall

Earlier, the CEC indicated that holding elections in Ukraine is possible only if there are peaceful conditions and appropriate legislative changes. Currently, the legislation is designed for peacetime and needs to be revised taking into account wartime and post-war realities.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Ukraine