CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia

CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion
The CEC has resumed the work of the State Register of Voters, which is a basic condition for holding elections. This will allow updating the register taking into account demographic changes during the war, Arakhamia said.
Today, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, the work of the "State Register of Voters" was restored by a resolution of the Central Election Commission. This, in fact, opens the way for the CEC to resume interaction with citizens and government bodies regarding work with the register and, as a result, its actualization.
According to him, updating the voter register is one of the basic conditions for holding any elections.
The war has greatly affected demographic indicators, and this should be reflected in the register. There is plenty of work to be done in this direction.
Earlier, the CEC indicated that holding elections in Ukraine is possible only if there are peaceful conditions and appropriate legislative changes. Currently, the legislation is designed for peacetime and needs to be revised taking into account wartime and post-war realities.