Exclusive
02:35 PM • 9292 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 9768 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 12214 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 14974 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15852 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 17180 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 15934 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12758 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11953 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8768 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 9254 views
The leadership of the Rada appealed to the factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the delegation of representatives to the working group for the preparation of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada were invited to delegate two representatives each to the working group. It will be engaged in preparing for elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine.

The leadership of the Rada appealed to the factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the delegation of representatives to the working group for the preparation of elections

Factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada received an invitation to delegate two representatives each to the working group on preparing for elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

Details

An invitation from Oleksandr Korniienko was sent to the factions and groups of the Rada (I am convinced that it was also sent to the CEC and various NGOs) to provide 2 representatives each to the working group on legislative support for the peculiarities of the organization and conduct of elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine.

- wrote Zhelezniak.

According to him, factions and groups must delegate two representatives each by December 24.

As stated in the letter, "in order to prepare agreed proposals from representatives of parliamentary factions (deputy groups) in the Verkhovna Rada and other interested parties regarding legislative support for the peculiarities of the organization and conduct of elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, I ask you to delegate two authorized representatives from each faction/group for inclusion in the personal composition of the Working Group."

Recall

A working group is being created in the Verkhovna Rada to address the issue of holding presidential elections during martial law.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine