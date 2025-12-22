The leadership of the Rada appealed to the factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the delegation of representatives to the working group for the preparation of elections

Factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada received an invitation to delegate two representatives each to the working group on preparing for elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to UNN.

Details

An invitation from Oleksandr Korniienko was sent to the factions and groups of the Rada (I am convinced that it was also sent to the CEC and various NGOs) to provide 2 representatives each to the working group on legislative support for the peculiarities of the organization and conduct of elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine. - wrote Zhelezniak.

According to him, factions and groups must delegate two representatives each by December 24.

As stated in the letter, "in order to prepare agreed proposals from representatives of parliamentary factions (deputy groups) in the Verkhovna Rada and other interested parties regarding legislative support for the peculiarities of the organization and conduct of elections during a special period and/or post-war elections in Ukraine, I ask you to delegate two authorized representatives from each faction/group for inclusion in the personal composition of the Working Group."

Recall

A working group is being created in the Verkhovna Rada to address the issue of holding presidential elections during martial law.