Stefanchuk: the law on elections during wartime will be a one-off

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:00 PM • 5102 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 12487 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 25893 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 20189 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 21450 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 22483 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 21028 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20599 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17916 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13670 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposedPhotoDecember 22, 01:00 PM • 8482 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'December 22, 01:13 PM • 18835 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 11564 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the warDecember 22, 02:37 PM • 11661 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 4264 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 25889 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 33455 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 64096 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 86066 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 120735 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Musician
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 4320 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 11593 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 35669 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 33126 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 35161 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
YouTube
Instagram

Stefanchuk: the law on elections during wartime will be a one-off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the new law on elections during martial law will be a one-off. The working group is preparing a draft law for safe and democratic elections.

Stefanchuk: the law on elections during wartime will be a one-off

The new election law in wartime will be a one-time measure. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, during a solemn event dedicated to the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the working group will prepare a draft law that will make it possible to hold democratic elections during martial law.

I know for sure that this working group will develop a document that will make it possible to hold not just elections, but safe, democratic elections.

- said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, he did not predict when the elections would take place and under what conditions, while there are arguments "for" and "against" on each issue.

"This law will be for one-time use - specifically for these elections. Then, I hope, we will move to the platform provided for in the Constitution, the Electoral Code, and we will move along this path," Stefanchuk summarized.

Context

A working group is being created in the Verkhovna Rada to work on the issue of holding presidential elections during martial law.

Factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada have received an invitation to delegate two representatives each to the working group for preparing the holding of elections in special periods and/or post-war elections in Ukraine.

"The ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court": the CEC commented on elections22.12.25, 12:45 • 2512 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine