Stefanchuk: the law on elections during wartime will be a one-off

The new election law in wartime will be a one-time measure. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, during a solemn event dedicated to the Day of Diplomatic Service Workers, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the working group will prepare a draft law that will make it possible to hold democratic elections during martial law.

I know for sure that this working group will develop a document that will make it possible to hold not just elections, but safe, democratic elections. - said the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, he did not predict when the elections would take place and under what conditions, while there are arguments "for" and "against" on each issue.

"This law will be for one-time use - specifically for these elections. Then, I hope, we will move to the platform provided for in the Constitution, the Electoral Code, and we will move along this path," Stefanchuk summarized.

Context

A working group is being created in the Verkhovna Rada to work on the issue of holding presidential elections during martial law.

Factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada have received an invitation to delegate two representatives each to the working group for preparing the holding of elections in special periods and/or post-war elections in Ukraine.

