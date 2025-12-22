"The ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court": the CEC commented on elections

$42.250.09
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 720 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 1388 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 1912 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 11560 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 27035 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 40453 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 44274 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 50323 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 43357 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
Popular news
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General Staff
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
Moving with pets: what you should know
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 133587 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 101573 views
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
"The ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court": the CEC commented on elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Deputy head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk stated that elections in Ukraine are possible only under peaceful conditions and with appropriate legislative changes. He emphasized the need to review the current legislation, which is designed for peacetime.

"The ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court": the CEC commented on elections

Holding elections in Ukraine is possible only under peaceful conditions and with appropriate legislative changes. Currently, the legislation is designed for peacetime and needs to be revised to account for wartime and post-war realities. Serhiy Dubovyk, Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission, announced this on the air of the national telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, elections can only be discussed once the appropriate preconditions are met. He also emphasized the need for changes in the current legislation.

"Elections can only take place when there are appropriate peaceful conditions and appropriate legislative conditions. We need to revise our legislation, which is designed for peacetime. After the preconditions are met, and the legal issue regarding martial law is resolved, we can talk about holding elections. And for elections to be held, amendments to the legislation are needed that would take into account the nuances of holding post-war elections, or elections after the active phase of hostilities ceases. This requires parliamentary work, the development of a roadmap, and a draft law," Serhiy Dubovyk stated.

And he added:

"The Central Election Commission, together with the expert community and representatives of international partners, is working on the necessary changes to the legislation. But under these conditions, the ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court," the official emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine discussed holding elections with the US, which may indicate the American side's understanding of how to ensure safe elections. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun addressing the issue of necessary infrastructure abroad for Ukrainians to vote.

President Zelenskyy stated that he supported holding elections today to remove political speculation. He emphasized that the electoral process should not weaken the country in the war or divide society.

The UK Electoral Commission and the Central Election Commission of Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement. Britain will support Ukraine in preparing for future post-war elections.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine