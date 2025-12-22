"The ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court": the CEC commented on elections

Holding elections in Ukraine is possible only under peaceful conditions and with appropriate legislative changes. Currently, the legislation is designed for peacetime and needs to be revised to account for wartime and post-war realities. Serhiy Dubovyk, Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission, announced this on the air of the national telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, elections can only be discussed once the appropriate preconditions are met. He also emphasized the need for changes in the current legislation.

"Elections can only take place when there are appropriate peaceful conditions and appropriate legislative conditions. We need to revise our legislation, which is designed for peacetime. After the preconditions are met, and the legal issue regarding martial law is resolved, we can talk about holding elections. And for elections to be held, amendments to the legislation are needed that would take into account the nuances of holding post-war elections, or elections after the active phase of hostilities ceases. This requires parliamentary work, the development of a roadmap, and a draft law," Serhiy Dubovyk stated.

And he added:

"The Central Election Commission, together with the expert community and representatives of international partners, is working on the necessary changes to the legislation. But under these conditions, the ball is in the Verkhovna Rada's court," the official emphasized.

Recall

Ukraine discussed holding elections with the US, which may indicate the American side's understanding of how to ensure safe elections. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun addressing the issue of necessary infrastructure abroad for Ukrainians to vote.

President Zelenskyy stated that he supported holding elections today to remove political speculation. He emphasized that the electoral process should not weaken the country in the war or divide society.

The UK Electoral Commission and the Central Election Commission of Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement. Britain will support Ukraine in preparing for future post-war elections.