Ruslan Stefanchuk

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14559 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26026 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63309 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211515 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121316 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213513 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244094 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255031 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129977 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211515 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390102 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309427 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2164 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12830 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43922 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71772 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56905 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Kornienko received 4 thousand UAH of "Winter eSupport", and his wife received about 60 thousand social payments - declaration

Oleksandr Kornienko declared more than 800 thousand UAH of salary, 4 thousand UAH of "Winter Support". His wife received about 60 thousand UAH of social payments and owns a BMW X3 and real estate.

Economy • April 1, 07:17 AM • 77042 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

The Council meeting was closed due to the blocking of the podium by people's deputies: what is known

The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.

Politics • March 27, 10:02 AM • 35066 views
Exclusive

Transition to "summer time": will the clocks be moved in Ukraine, and how does it affect the body

On March 30 at 3:00 a. m., Ukraine will switch to summer time, and the clocks will need to be moved forward by one hour. Moving the clocks can negatively affect biological rhythms and overall health.

Society • March 27, 07:13 AM • 227401 views

The level of trust of Ukrainians in officials and politicians remains low - Razumkov Center

According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).

Society • March 25, 01:14 PM • 16580 views

“In this war, Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the victim of aggression.” Stefanchuk expresses support for President Zelensky's position in talks with Trump

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed full support for the President of Ukraine after his talks with Trump. The dispute between the leaders arose over the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • February 28, 07:41 PM • 36620 views

Stefanchuk: Ukraine is actively working on cluster preparation for EU accession

For the first time in the history of the EU, Ukraine has included the parliament as a negotiator in the accession process. The Verkhovna Rada is actively working on the preparation of clusters and is part of the negotiating groups on European integration.

Politics • February 23, 01:24 PM • 16897 views

Ukraine will start working on signing an agreement with the U.S. on February 24 - Stefanchuk

The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada has announced the start of work on the agreement with the USA on minerals from next week. Zelensky earlier rejected the initial US offer, demanding security guarantees.

Economy • February 22, 02:32 PM • 32486 views

“Ukraine needs bullets, not ballots": Stefanchuk on the elections in Ukraine

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that elections in Ukraine will be held only after the end of martial law. According to him, holding elections during the war is against the law.

Politics • February 19, 01:12 PM • 20701 views

“They could have considered the issue of education quality": “EU” again blocked the work of the Verkhovna Rada

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the European Solidarity faction was blocking the work of the parliament. The blocking prevented discussions on education, teacher salaries, and children's education in shelters.

Society • February 14, 11:54 AM • 20187 views

Polish EU Presidency announces another €1.9 billion from Russian assets for Ukraine and the 16th package of sanctions against Russia: deadlines announced

The Polish Minister of European Affairs announces the second tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU also plans to introduce the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion.

Economy • February 11, 02:12 PM • 33070 views

Stefanchuk: 37 MPs went to the United States on a visit at their own expense

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that about 37 MPs are visiting the United States at their own expense. The visit is aimed at restoring relations with the US Congress and includes representatives of both the opposition and the mono-majority.

Society • February 7, 10:29 AM • 32921 views

Poroshenko complains again that he is not allowed to travel abroad. The Verkhovna Rada reacted

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said that Poroshenko tried to leave on January 15 to attend the EPP meeting, which ended on January 14. Stefanchuk said that he did not know the legal purpose of such a trip.

Politics • January 16, 05:41 PM • 41813 views

Venislavsky: Disbandment of TCC and JV may weaken the state's defense capability

Fedir Venislavsky said that the TCCs bear the main burden of mobilization, so their disbandment is dangerous. Recruiting centers are only pilot projects and should work in parallel with the TCCs.

Politics • November 25, 12:09 PM • 14415 views
Exclusive

Setting the clocks in Ukraine: somnologist tells how the seasonal transition affects Ukrainians

On the night of October 27, Ukrainians will set their clocks back one hour. Somnologists say that “winter” time is more natural for the human body, although adaptation can take up to 48 hours.

Society • October 25, 12:01 PM • 158929 views

Stefanchuk denies family ties to Khmelnytsky MSEC head Krupa

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk denied information about possible family ties to Tetyana Krupa, the detained head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC.

Politics • October 22, 04:41 PM • 23237 views

Stefanchuk went on a tour of the Baltic States with a plan to win

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Politics • October 21, 09:27 AM • 15176 views

Stefanchuk: “We expect new decisions on the supply of F-16 aircraft”

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announces that he expects new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter jets. France promises to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft early in the new year and to train pilots.

Politics • October 21, 06:47 AM • 18909 views

A number of legislative initiatives will be developed for each of the points of the Victory Plan - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada will set up inter-factional groups to develop draft laws on each point of the President's Victory Plan. Legislative initiatives will be developed jointly with the President's Office and the government.

War • October 16, 05:42 PM • 22180 views

Stefanchuk on the Victory Plan: the Parliament has supported the document and is implementing it

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announced that all factions and groups support the President's Victory Plan. The Parliament is involved in the implementation of the plan, demonstrating unity on its provisions.

War • October 16, 11:00 AM • 12554 views

Stefanchuk warned about messages from his fake Telegram account

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, warned against sending fake messages from his alleged Telegram account. He has not used this messenger for almost three years for ideological reasons.

Society • October 5, 09:56 PM • 34479 views

Stefanchuk to attend the inauguration of Mexican President Sheinbaum

On October 1, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will attend the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. The visit is aimed at deepening Ukrainian-Mexican cooperation and strengthening international support for Ukraine.

Politics • September 30, 01:50 PM • 15661 views

Swiss Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Stefanchuk called it a historic decision

The National Council of Switzerland has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called this decision a historic and important step towards restoring justice.

Politics • September 24, 11:11 AM • 13642 views

I hope that the issue of renaming Brovary has been finally put to rest, the name of the city remains unchanged - Ihor Sapozhko

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements, but Brovary is not on the list. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko confirmed that the city's name remains unchanged.

Society • September 19, 10:09 AM • 15228 views

Bezuhla submitted her resignation from the National Security Committee

MP Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. She asks to be appointed a member of the Foreign Policy Committee.

Society • September 17, 07:30 PM • 55581 views

Stefanchuk: Parliament to consider bill to ban UOC-MP in the coming days

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announced the completion of consultations on a bill to ban the UOC (MP). According to him, the document will allow “to scrape Russia away from any churches or religious organizations” in Ukraine.

Society • August 17, 10:42 PM • 92508 views

There is a consolidated position of all institutions: Venislavsky says Ukraine has no plans to lower mobilization age

Ukraine is not going to lower the mobilization age, despite Russia's superiority in human resources. Instead, Ukraine is relying on innovative means of warfare to respond asymmetrically.

War • August 13, 12:37 PM • 32145 views

Russia wants to increase the number of troops in Ukraine: MP on why demobilization is very problematic

MP Fedir Venislavsky said that Russia has clear goals to increase the number of occupation troops in Ukraine. According to him, there is currently no draft law on demobilization and it should not be expected in the near future.

War • August 6, 01:07 PM • 28663 views

Stefanchuk after meeting with business: customs and tax reform is a priority

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has stated the need to reboot and reform the customs and tax services. He discussed this issue with representatives of the business community during a meeting.

Economy • August 2, 05:24 PM • 82763 views
Exclusive

The issue of renaming Brovary should be put to a local referendum - MP

Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk believes that the issue of changing the name of Brovary to Brovari should be put to a local referendum. The MP emphasizes the importance of taking into account the opinion of the community in such matters.

Society • August 1, 07:01 AM • 100355 views