Oleksandr Kornienko declared more than 800 thousand UAH of salary, 4 thousand UAH of "Winter Support". His wife received about 60 thousand UAH of social payments and owns a BMW X3 and real estate.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.
On March 30 at 3:00 a. m., Ukraine will switch to summer time, and the clocks will need to be moved forward by one hour. Moving the clocks can negatively affect biological rhythms and overall health.
According to a study by the Razumkov Center, Ukrainians mostly do not trust politicians and officials. Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the most trust (60%), and Oleksiy Arestovych has the least (88%).
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada expressed full support for the President of Ukraine after his talks with Trump. The dispute between the leaders arose over the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.
For the first time in the history of the EU, Ukraine has included the parliament as a negotiator in the accession process. The Verkhovna Rada is actively working on the preparation of clusters and is part of the negotiating groups on European integration.
The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada has announced the start of work on the agreement with the USA on minerals from next week. Zelensky earlier rejected the initial US offer, demanding security guarantees.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that elections in Ukraine will be held only after the end of martial law. According to him, holding elections during the war is against the law.
Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the European Solidarity faction was blocking the work of the parliament. The blocking prevented discussions on education, teacher salaries, and children's education in shelters.
The Polish Minister of European Affairs announces the second tranche of funds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. The EU also plans to introduce the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that about 37 MPs are visiting the United States at their own expense. The visit is aimed at restoring relations with the US Congress and includes representatives of both the opposition and the mono-majority.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said that Poroshenko tried to leave on January 15 to attend the EPP meeting, which ended on January 14. Stefanchuk said that he did not know the legal purpose of such a trip.
Fedir Venislavsky said that the TCCs bear the main burden of mobilization, so their disbandment is dangerous. Recruiting centers are only pilot projects and should work in parallel with the TCCs.
On the night of October 27, Ukrainians will set their clocks back one hour. Somnologists say that “winter” time is more natural for the human body, although adaptation can take up to 48 hours.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk denied information about possible family ties to Tetyana Krupa, the detained head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announces that he expects new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter jets. France promises to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft early in the new year and to train pilots.
The Verkhovna Rada will set up inter-factional groups to develop draft laws on each point of the President's Victory Plan. Legislative initiatives will be developed jointly with the President's Office and the government.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announced that all factions and groups support the President's Victory Plan. The Parliament is involved in the implementation of the plan, demonstrating unity on its provisions.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, warned against sending fake messages from his alleged Telegram account. He has not used this messenger for almost three years for ideological reasons.
On October 1, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will attend the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. The visit is aimed at deepening Ukrainian-Mexican cooperation and strengthening international support for Ukraine.
The National Council of Switzerland has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called this decision a historic and important step towards restoring justice.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements, but Brovary is not on the list. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko confirmed that the city's name remains unchanged.
MP Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. She asks to be appointed a member of the Foreign Policy Committee.
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announced the completion of consultations on a bill to ban the UOC (MP). According to him, the document will allow “to scrape Russia away from any churches or religious organizations” in Ukraine.
Ukraine is not going to lower the mobilization age, despite Russia's superiority in human resources. Instead, Ukraine is relying on innovative means of warfare to respond asymmetrically.
MP Fedir Venislavsky said that Russia has clear goals to increase the number of occupation troops in Ukraine. According to him, there is currently no draft law on demobilization and it should not be expected in the near future.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has stated the need to reboot and reform the customs and tax services. He discussed this issue with representatives of the business community during a meeting.
Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk believes that the issue of changing the name of Brovary to Brovari should be put to a local referendum. The MP emphasizes the importance of taking into account the opinion of the community in such matters.