Discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war from Russia: Stefanchuk met with Pope Francis

On Friday, December 12, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, during a visit to the Vatican, had an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The parties discussed strengthening international efforts needed to return Ukrainian children illegally taken to the Russian Federation, as well as the release of prisoners of war and civilians. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

They discussed ways to strengthen international efforts aimed at returning Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia, Ukrainian prisoners of war, and civilian hostages. - the message says.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized: Ukraine seeks peace, but not according to the aggressor's scenario - not through concessions and not at the cost of legalizing the occupation of our territories.

Ruslan Stefanchuk noted the important role of the Vatican and Rome in the international peace process - as moral authorities capable of uniting positions and promoting the search for solutions based on international law and human dignity.

Recall

On December 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo. Vatican efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and Ukraine's diplomatic work with the United States were discussed.