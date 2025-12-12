Discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war from Russia: Stefanchuk met with Pope Francis

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
01:33 PM • 2396 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 6322 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10617 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 22469 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 19878 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 19944 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 20115 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 22810 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 28378 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 40196 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.3m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 30682 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 17534 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 11964 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 10001 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 15977 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 10606 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 5052 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 22460 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 66339 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 69520 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 5054 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 12053 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 43324 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 41181 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 46043 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Heating

Discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war from Russia: Stefanchuk met with Pope Francis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. They discussed the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia, and the release of prisoners of war and civilians.

Discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners of war from Russia: Stefanchuk met with Pope Francis

On Friday, December 12, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, during a visit to the Vatican, had an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The parties discussed strengthening international efforts needed to return Ukrainian children illegally taken to the Russian Federation, as well as the release of prisoners of war and civilians. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, writes UNN.

They discussed ways to strengthen international efforts aimed at returning Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia, Ukrainian prisoners of war, and civilian hostages.

- the message says.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized: Ukraine seeks peace, but not according to the aggressor's scenario - not through concessions and not at the cost of legalizing the occupation of our territories.

Ruslan Stefanchuk noted the important role of the Vatican and Rome in the international peace process - as moral authorities capable of uniting positions and promoting the search for solutions based on international law and human dignity.

Recall

On December 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in Castel Gandolfo. Vatican efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and Ukraine's diplomatic work with the United States were discussed.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Vatican City