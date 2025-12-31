How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data

Throughout 2025, Russia launched over 60,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the charitable initiative of the Ukrainian government United 24.

Details

The enemy also used about 2,400 missiles of various types and over 100,000 drones.

Air raid alerts across Ukraine sounded at least 19,033 times. Statistics by region are as follows:

Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol – information unavailable;

Vinnytsia region – 358 times;

Volyn region – 145 times;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 1658 times;

Donetsk region – 1419 times;

Zhytomyr region – 393 times;

Zakarpattia region – 126 times;

Zaporizhzhia region – 1807 times;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 133 times;

Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv – 794 times;

Kirovohrad region – 942 times;

Luhansk region – information unavailable;

Lviv region – 140 times;

Mykolaiv region – 928 times;

Odesa region – 845 times;

Poltava region – 1284 times;

Rivne region – 188 times;

Sumy region – 1793 times;

Ternopil region – 152 times;

Kharkiv region – 2020 times;

Kherson region – 1002 times;

Khmelnytskyi region – 227 times;

Cherkasy region – 876 times;

Chernivtsi region – 142 times;

Chernihiv region – 1152 times.

Thousands of aerial targets were recorded over Ukraine every week. Each day brought new destruction and casualties among the civilian population. Constant attacks destroyed civilian and energy infrastructure, turning people's lives into a struggle for survival. - the post says.

You can join fundraising efforts to help air defense via the link.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia is not changing its intentions to seize Ukraine and plunge cities into "blackouts." He emphasized the need to strengthen countermeasures against enemy "Shaheds" and form divisions of unmanned air defense systems.