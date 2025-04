Restoration of Kyiv region: RMA told about plans for 2024

In 2024, 106 objects worth more than UAH 3. 9 billion are planned to be restored in Kyiv region with the help of UNITED24 and the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, including 18 high-rise buildings, 5 schools, 1 stadium, and up to 1,500 housing certificates under the eRestoration program