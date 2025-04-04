$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13805 views

06:32 PM • 24331 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120442 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388717 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308488 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255003 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
April 4, 02:15 PM • 128589 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209889 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388721 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252792 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308489 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1578 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12427 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42878 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70950 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56692 views
News by theme

Illegally received compensation for housing in the capital: VAKS announced the verdict to ex-MP Demchak

VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.

Politics • 02:20 PM • 10775 views

Another fake about Ukrainian veterans has been created in the russian propaganda network

The Center for Countering Disinformation has exposed another russian fake about an alleged offer to buy steamed shoes at a discount for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The purpose of the disinformation is to create an image of contempt for veterans, to undermine trust in the government and social unity.

War • November 4, 03:54 PM • 20346 views

UN Under-Secretary-General arrives in Gostomel: Together with Kravchenko, he visits the restored house destroyed by Russians

Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.

Society • October 22, 01:54 PM • 18955 views

Russian propaganda spreads fake news on behalf of UNITED24 about the alleged involvement of the Polish military in the TCC

Russian propaganda spreads a fake video on behalf of UNITED24 about Ukraine's plans to involve Polish military in the TCC. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted this information as false.

War • October 17, 11:51 PM • 99157 views

18 apartment buildings destroyed by Russians are being restored in Kyiv region under UNITED24 program - Kravchenko

In Kyiv region, 18 apartment buildings destroyed by the Russian occupiers are being rebuilt under the UNITED24 program. Four buildings have already been put into operation, including in Gostomel.

Society • September 29, 09:59 AM • 18051 views

Kravchenko: “If the Veselka kindergarten in Gostomel is not completed by the end of this year, the contract with the contractors will be terminated”

The head of the Kyiv RMA demands that the reconstruction of the Veselka kindergarten be completed by the end of 2024. In case of non-compliance, the contract will be terminated, and the contractor will be compensated for damages in court.

Society • September 28, 10:45 AM • 16497 views

This year, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted more than 400 thousand drones

“The Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts for more than 400,000 drones of various types for the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the beginning of the year. Over the past two weeks, 21 contracts for drones worth more than UAH 3 billion have been signed.

War • September 27, 12:47 PM • 13750 views

In Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received housing in a special Hansen Town - RMA

In the Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received keys to their new homes in Hansen Town. The unique residential complex, built by an American philanthropist, is designed for 421 families and has all the necessary infrastructure.

Society • September 25, 04:25 PM • 32622 views

In Gostomel, an apartment building destroyed by Russians was restored at the expense of UNITED24: video

In the Kyiv region, UNITED24 has rebuilt a five-story building destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. 300 residents will return to their homes, and 9 completely destroyed apartments have been restored.

Society • September 25, 10:34 AM • 15320 views

New esports achievement of Ukraine: NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament

NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament.

Business News • September 23, 09:59 AM • 19201 views

Multi-level system: how the authorities in Kyiv region fight corruption

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Anti-Corruption Management Agency, spoke about the unique anti-corruption system in Kyiv region. It includes cooperation with law enforcement agencies, involvement of the public and international partners to control spending and procurement.

Kyiv region • September 21, 02:12 PM • 21874 views

Donation of 5 million, collectible merchandise and profit from the store - Aurora Multimarket supported the ATLAS UNITED 2024 festival

The festival's total revenue reached UAH 100 million.

Business News • July 30, 07:00 AM • 108752 views

5 combat robots “Rage” will soon go to the front - Kamyshyn

5 'Rage' robots purchased with UNITED24 contributions are designed to support assault operations and detect enemy firing points. They are armed with a PKT machine gun, armor, 360° cameras and increased cross-country ability.

War • July 24, 06:07 PM • 29348 views

“We are improving every day”: Malyuk tells how SBU adapted Grad MLRS to Sea Baby marine drone

The Security Service of Ukraine has armed Sea Baby maritime drones with multiple launch rocket systems, implementing the best military and technical solutions to destroy the enemy.

War • May 23, 03:09 PM • 15150 views

Lego releases sets of Ukraine's landmarks to raise funds to rebuild damaged school

Lego has released sets of Ukraine's architectural landmarks to raise funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Dnipro region that was damaged by a Russian missile strike, with the sets being given away as prizes for donations of $24 or more.

War • May 22, 09:01 PM • 62190 views

Sea Baby drones equipped with grads worked on the positions of Russians on the Kinburn spit-sources

SBU Sea Baby naval drones are now equipped with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and have already struck Russian positions on the Kinburn spit.

War • May 22, 06:39 AM • 19814 views

Cooperation between business and the state is a lightweight option for putting the economy on a war footing, where business works for victory, says WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

Cooperation between business and the state is a lightweight option for putting the economy on a war footing, where business works to win, says WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

Business News • May 8, 10:16 AM • 51621 views

The Cabinet of Ministers fulfilled the budget for 2023, but did not use all available resources to counteract the Russian invasion - Accounting Chamber

In 2023, the Ukrainian government implemented the state budget under martial law, but did not allocate all possible resources to finance measures to repel Russia's armed aggression and eliminate its consequences, according to the analysis of the Accounting Chamber.

War • May 7, 03:21 PM • 20181 views

Restoration of Kyiv region: RMA told about plans for 2024

In 2024, 106 objects worth more than UAH 3. 9 billion are planned to be restored in Kyiv region with the help of UNITED24 and the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, including 18 high-rise buildings, 5 schools, 1 stadium, and up to 1,500 housing certificates under the eRestoration program

Society • May 7, 08:39 AM • 48262 views

Eurovision artists raise funds to rebuild school destroyed by Russian missile

UNITED24, together with Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, are raising funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Velykokostromska community of Dnipro Oblast that was destroyed by a Russian missile.

Society • April 25, 07:01 PM • 58515 views

Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol" screened in the European Parliament

The Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, which tells the story of the russian siege of Mariupol, was screened in the European Parliament.

War • April 18, 12:46 AM • 46683 views

Fedorov: 2,000 short-range electronic warfare systems transferred to the frontline

Ukraine sent 2,000 units of short-range electronic warfare equipment developed in Ukraine to the frontline to protect military positions and jam Russian drones.

War • April 17, 12:40 PM • 73063 views

Zelenskyy called on United24 ambassadors to help draw the attention of Congress and Americans to Ukraine

President Zelenskyy called on United24 ambassadors to take joint public steps to draw the attention of the U. S. Congress and Americans to Ukraine's need for continued support in defending itself against Russian aggression.

Politics • April 7, 01:47 PM • 38728 views

Drones from secondary means, as it was believed at the beginning of the invasion, should become a priority: Association of UAV Schools talks about pilot training

The main thing for a future drone operator is the desire to learn and destroy the enemy.

Society • April 6, 03:22 PM • 35060 views

UNITED24 fundraising platform recognizes Volodymyr Nosov's contribution to support of Ukraine

Volodymyr Nosov, founder of the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, received a unique award made of limestone and sand from UNITED24 signed by Zelenskyy for his significant donations totaling more than 415 million hryvnias to support Ukraine during the war.

Economy • April 2, 07:05 PM • 55537 views

Ruslan Kravchenko: Over 17 thousand objects damaged by Russians restored in Kyiv region

In Kyiv region, more than 17,000 facilities damaged by Russian aggression have been fully or partially restored.

Society • April 1, 12:25 PM • 24367 views

NGU shows how Azov fighters destroy enemy equipment with drones from UNITED24

The first video report shows the drones purchased as part of Operation Unity-2: New Year's fireworks destroy enemy vehicles along with troops using thermal imaging optics, thanks to funds raised by UNITED24, the Come Back Alive Foundation and monobank for 5000 FPV drones.

War • March 25, 06:47 PM • 31206 views

Government approves creation of SBU Aviation Center

The Ukrainian government has approved the establishment of the Aviation Center of the Security Service of Ukraine to perform tasks related to the protection of national security, territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism, especially in combat areas.

War • March 22, 02:48 PM • 22890 views

Salt mines of Ukrainian Soledar appeared in the Minecraft universe

According to UNITED24, the goal of the project is to remind the world of the war in Ukraine and raise funds to rebuild the Velykyi Kostroma gymnasium, which was destroyed by the Russians.

War • March 21, 02:42 PM • 23110 views

Average transfer of 147 UAH: one third of Ukrainians regularly donate to the Armed Forces - Deloitte

92% of Ukrainians make donations to help the Armed Forces or those affected by the war, with the average donation amounting to 147 hryvnias, and 33% of Ukrainians donate regularly.

Society • March 13, 10:55 AM • 29240 views