VAKS sentenced ex-MP Demchak to 3 years of probation for illegally receiving compensation for housing. He must pay a fine and transfer UAH 2 million to United24.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has exposed another russian fake about an alleged offer to buy steamed shoes at a discount for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The purpose of the disinformation is to create an image of contempt for veterans, to undermine trust in the government and social unity.
Haoliang Xu met with the head of the Kyiv RMA in Gostomel. They inspected a house rehabilitated under the UNITED24 program, where UNDP supervised the reconstruction process, which saved more than UAH 16 million.
Russian propaganda spreads a fake video on behalf of UNITED24 about Ukraine's plans to involve Polish military in the TCC. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted this information as false.
In Kyiv region, 18 apartment buildings destroyed by the Russian occupiers are being rebuilt under the UNITED24 program. Four buildings have already been put into operation, including in Gostomel.
The head of the Kyiv RMA demands that the reconstruction of the Veselka kindergarten be completed by the end of 2024. In case of non-compliance, the contract will be terminated, and the contractor will be compensated for damages in court.
“The Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts for more than 400,000 drones of various types for the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the beginning of the year. Over the past two weeks, 21 contracts for drones worth more than UAH 3 billion have been signed.
In the Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received keys to their new homes in Hansen Town. The unique residential complex, built by an American philanthropist, is designed for 421 families and has all the necessary infrastructure.
In the Kyiv region, UNITED24 has rebuilt a five-story building destroyed by Russian troops in March 2022. 300 residents will return to their homes, and 9 completely destroyed apartments have been restored.
NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament.
Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Anti-Corruption Management Agency, spoke about the unique anti-corruption system in Kyiv region. It includes cooperation with law enforcement agencies, involvement of the public and international partners to control spending and procurement.
The festival's total revenue reached UAH 100 million.
5 'Rage' robots purchased with UNITED24 contributions are designed to support assault operations and detect enemy firing points. They are armed with a PKT machine gun, armor, 360° cameras and increased cross-country ability.
The Security Service of Ukraine has armed Sea Baby maritime drones with multiple launch rocket systems, implementing the best military and technical solutions to destroy the enemy.
Lego has released sets of Ukraine's architectural landmarks to raise funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Dnipro region that was damaged by a Russian missile strike, with the sets being given away as prizes for donations of $24 or more.
SBU Sea Baby naval drones are now equipped with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and have already struck Russian positions on the Kinburn spit.
Cooperation between business and the state is a lightweight option for putting the economy on a war footing, where business works to win, says WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.
In 2023, the Ukrainian government implemented the state budget under martial law, but did not allocate all possible resources to finance measures to repel Russia's armed aggression and eliminate its consequences, according to the analysis of the Accounting Chamber.
In 2024, 106 objects worth more than UAH 3. 9 billion are planned to be restored in Kyiv region with the help of UNITED24 and the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, including 18 high-rise buildings, 5 schools, 1 stadium, and up to 1,500 housing certificates under the eRestoration program
UNITED24, together with Ukraine's representatives at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, are raising funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Velykokostromska community of Dnipro Oblast that was destroyed by a Russian missile.
The Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, which tells the story of the russian siege of Mariupol, was screened in the European Parliament.
Ukraine sent 2,000 units of short-range electronic warfare equipment developed in Ukraine to the frontline to protect military positions and jam Russian drones.
President Zelenskyy called on United24 ambassadors to take joint public steps to draw the attention of the U. S. Congress and Americans to Ukraine's need for continued support in defending itself against Russian aggression.
The main thing for a future drone operator is the desire to learn and destroy the enemy.
Volodymyr Nosov, founder of the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, received a unique award made of limestone and sand from UNITED24 signed by Zelenskyy for his significant donations totaling more than 415 million hryvnias to support Ukraine during the war.
In Kyiv region, more than 17,000 facilities damaged by Russian aggression have been fully or partially restored.
The first video report shows the drones purchased as part of Operation Unity-2: New Year's fireworks destroy enemy vehicles along with troops using thermal imaging optics, thanks to funds raised by UNITED24, the Come Back Alive Foundation and monobank for 5000 FPV drones.
The Ukrainian government has approved the establishment of the Aviation Center of the Security Service of Ukraine to perform tasks related to the protection of national security, territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism, especially in combat areas.
According to UNITED24, the goal of the project is to remind the world of the war in Ukraine and raise funds to rebuild the Velykyi Kostroma gymnasium, which was destroyed by the Russians.
92% of Ukrainians make donations to help the Armed Forces or those affected by the war, with the average donation amounting to 147 hryvnias, and 33% of Ukrainians donate regularly.