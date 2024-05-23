Lego releases sets of Ukraine's landmarks to raise funds to rebuild damaged school

Lego has released construction sets of Ukraine's architectural monuments to raise funds for the reconstruction of a gymnasium in the Dnipro region that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. This is reported by UNITED24, UNN reports.

Details

Eric Lowe and Mark Segedy from the United States, Daniel Seidl from Germany, Maciej Kocot from Poland, and Oleksandr Yermolaev from Ukraine joined forces to recreate symbols of history and culture in the form of an exclusive construction set.

Thus, the Kyiv Golden Gate, Bakhchisarai Khan's Palace, Pidhirtsi Castle, Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory were created from LEGO.

You can't buy these constructors, but you can win them!

For a donation of $24 or more to rebuild the Velykokostromsk gymnasium in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Everyone has a chance to become the owner of one of 15 unique construction sets - three of each type.

