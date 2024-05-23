Lego releases sets of Ukraine's landmarks to raise funds to rebuild damaged school

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Lego releases sets of Ukraine's landmarks to raise funds to rebuild damaged school

Kyiv  •  UNN

Lego has released sets of Ukraine's architectural landmarks to raise funds to rebuild a gymnasium in the Dnipro region that was damaged by a Russian missile strike, with the sets being given away as prizes for donations of $24 or more.

Lego has released construction sets of Ukraine's architectural monuments to raise funds for the reconstruction of a gymnasium in the Dnipro region that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike. This is reported by UNITED24, UNN reports.

Details

Eric Lowe and Mark Segedy from the United States, Daniel Seidl from Germany, Maciej Kocot from Poland, and Oleksandr Yermolaev from Ukraine joined forces to recreate symbols of history and culture in the form of an exclusive construction set.

Thus, the Kyiv Golden Gate, Bakhchisarai Khan's Palace, Pidhirtsi Castle, Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and Mykolaiv Astronomical Observatory were created from LEGO.

You can't buy these constructors, but you can win them!

For a donation of $24 or more to rebuild the Velykokostromsk gymnasium in Dnipropetrovs'k region, which was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

Everyone has a chance to become the owner of one of 15 unique construction sets - three of each type.

Russian army shells Nikopol district with artillery and drones throughout the day: high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, trucks damaged

Julia Kotwicka

WarCulture
united24United24
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

