Four-year accessibility program in Brovary: how people with disabilities are helped

The Brovary territorial community is implementing a four-year program to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups. According to Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, the key feature of this initiative is an individual approach to each order, UNN reports.

"We have developed this program on an individual basis. That is, if we have a building that has no ramps or lifts at all, we have such old buildings, and if a person applies, we have an individual approach, an individual development. A specialist comes to this person, looks at what kind of ramp, what kind of lift is better to install there, and then develops a project and calculates its cost. That is, we buy not only the lift itself, but also the maintenance. This is all taken into account in the calculation," Hakobyan said.

Up to UAH 150,000 is provided for the installation of one lift, of which about UAH 90,000 is spent on the device itself and the rest on its installation and maintenance. So far, the program has received 36 applications for the installation of lifts.

"This is a 4-year program, and every six months, if the number of applications is higher than we have included in the program, we will make a decision at the city session," explained Hakobyan.

In addition to installing lifts in residential buildings, the program covers accessibility of public institutions. In particular, the state program can allocate funds for workplace arrangement for the employment of people with disabilities - up to UAH 100,000 per institution. The city program is also aimed at creating a barrier-free environment in institutions and public places, which will improve the quality of life of people with limited mobility in Brovary.

"We are determined to help everyone who needs accessibility," Hakobyan summarized.

Add

Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary had prepared a program for the next 4 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek advice more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.