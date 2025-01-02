Four-year accessibility program in Brovary: how people with disabilities are helped

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 67630 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153028 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130360 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137771 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174623 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111310 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104573 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113988 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134153 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133304 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 57170 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102749 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104959 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183528 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133315 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135484 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152587 views
Four-year accessibility program in Brovary: how people with disabilities are helped

Four-year accessibility program in Brovary: how people with disabilities are helped

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 456586 views

The Brovary community is implementing a 4-year program to ensure accessibility for people with limited mobility. Up to UAH 150 thousand is allocated for the installation of one lift, and 36 applications have already been received.

The Brovary territorial community is implementing a four-year program  to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other low-mobility groups. According to Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, the key feature of this initiative is an individual approach to each order, UNN reports.

"We have developed this program on an individual basis. That is, if we have a building that has no ramps or lifts at all, we have such old buildings, and if a person applies, we have an individual approach, an individual development. A specialist comes to this person, looks at what kind of ramp, what kind of lift is better to install there, and then develops a project and calculates its cost. That is, we buy not only the lift itself, but also the maintenance.  This is all taken into account in the calculation," Hakobyan said.

Up to UAH 150,000 is provided for the installation of one lift, of which about UAH 90,000 is spent on the device itself and the rest on its installation and maintenance. So far, the program has received 36 applications for the installation of lifts.

"This is a 4-year program, and every six months, if the number of applications is higher than we have included in the program, we will make a decision at the city session," explained Hakobyan.

In addition to installing lifts in residential buildings, the program covers accessibility of public institutions. In particular, the state program can allocate funds for workplace arrangement for the employment of people with disabilities - up to UAH 100,000 per institution. The city program is also aimed at creating a barrier-free environment in institutions and public places, which will improve the quality of life of people with limited mobility in Brovary.

"We are determined to help everyone who needs accessibility," Hakobyan summarized.

Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary had prepared a program for the next 4 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.

Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek advice more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region
brovaryBrovary

