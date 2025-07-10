Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown

One of the two victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight was a policewoman, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Two people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, including a policewoman - reported the police.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko clarified on Telegram that two women died in the Podilskyi district: a 68-year-old resident of the capital, and a 22-year-old police corporal, an employee of the subway police.

"In the Podilskyi district, fragments hit a dormitory, killing two women - a 68-year-old local resident and a 22-year-old policewoman, an employee of the police department in the subway," the police also stated.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed

The Russian army attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

As of 8:20, destruction and falling debris were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

"In 8 districts of the capital, residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure was damaged," Klymenko noted.

According to the police, residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, premises of a shopping center, road surface, and tram tracks were damaged.