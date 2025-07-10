Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown

$41.850.05
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv • UNN

 1868 views

As a result of the night attack by Russia on Kyiv, two women died in the Podilskyi district: a 68-year-old Kyiv resident and a 22-year-old police corporal, an employee of the subway police. Destruction and falling debris were recorded in eight districts of the capital.

One of the two victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight was a policewoman, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Two people died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, including a policewoman

- reported the police.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko clarified on Telegram that two women died in the Podilskyi district: a 68-year-old resident of the capital, and a 22-year-old police corporal, an employee of the subway police.

"In the Podilskyi district, fragments hit a dormitory, killing two women - a 68-year-old local resident and a 22-year-old policewoman, an employee of the police department in the subway," the police also stated.

The Russian army attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs.

As of 8:20, destruction and falling debris were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

"In 8 districts of the capital, residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure was damaged," Klymenko noted.

According to the police, residential buildings, dormitories, car service stations, a garage cooperative, vehicles, premises of a shopping center, road surface, and tram tracks were damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
