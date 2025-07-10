Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed

The number of injured in Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 16, a medical facility has been destroyed, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, 16 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's massive attack. 10 of them were hospitalized by medics - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, others received assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

"In the Podilskyi district, as a result of the enemy attack, the outpatient clinic of the Center for Primary Health Care No. 1 was almost completely destroyed," Klitschko said.

Earlier, 14 victims were reported due to Russia's attack on Kyiv.

