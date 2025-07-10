Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Sixteen people were injured as a result of a massive attack in Kyiv, ten of them hospitalized. In the Podilskyi district, the outpatient clinic of the Center for Primary Health Care No. 1 was completely destroyed.
The number of injured in Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 16, a medical facility has been destroyed, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Currently, 16 people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy's massive attack. 10 of them were hospitalized by medics
According to him, others received assistance on the spot or on an outpatient basis.
"In the Podilskyi district, as a result of the enemy attack, the outpatient clinic of the Center for Primary Health Care No. 1 was almost completely destroyed," Klitschko said.
Earlier, 14 victims were reported due to Russia's attack on Kyiv.
