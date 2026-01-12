Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz

$42.990.00
January 11, 06:21 PM • 10306 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 16581 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 18254 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 19946 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 36503 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29092 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33072 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43373 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67462 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44867 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
52-year-old supermodel Heidi Klum enjoyed a topless beach vacation on the island of St. Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz. She explained her stance by citing her European upbringing and the traditions of the French islands.

52-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum was caught by paparazzi during her vacation in the Caribbean. The star enjoyed a beach holiday on the island of Saint Barthélemy with her husband, 36-year-old Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The supermodel walked along the coast wearing only brown bikini bottoms, showcasing her toned figure. The couple did not hide their feelings: Klum and Kaulitz hugged and kissed a lot while swimming in the ocean. Heidi complemented her look with sunglasses and a bright red manicure, and covered herself with a translucent lime top when needed.

Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved10.01.26, 17:04 • 21687 views

Tom Kaulitz chose bandana-patterned swimming trunks and massive gold jewelry for his vacation. The couple, who will soon celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, has already returned to the US after their winter holidays.

Model's stance on nudity

Heidi Klum has repeatedly emphasized that for her, nudity on the beach is natural. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she explained her position by her European upbringing and the traditions of the French islands, where topless sunbathing is a generally accepted norm.

For me, there's nothing strange about it. I grew up in an environment where many girls on the beach were without clothes. Besides, I always try to choose places where there aren't many people.

- the model noted.

She also urged fans not to treat this as a scandal, but to try this type of recreation themselves. 

"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy10.01.26, 15:08 • 24385 views

