Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Kyiv • UNN
52-year-old supermodel Heidi Klum enjoyed a topless beach vacation on the island of St. Barts with her husband Tom Kaulitz. She explained her stance by citing her European upbringing and the traditions of the French islands.
52-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum was caught by paparazzi during her vacation in the Caribbean. The star enjoyed a beach holiday on the island of Saint Barthélemy with her husband, 36-year-old Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.
Details
The supermodel walked along the coast wearing only brown bikini bottoms, showcasing her toned figure. The couple did not hide their feelings: Klum and Kaulitz hugged and kissed a lot while swimming in the ocean. Heidi complemented her look with sunglasses and a bright red manicure, and covered herself with a translucent lime top when needed.
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved10.01.26, 17:04 • 21687 views
Tom Kaulitz chose bandana-patterned swimming trunks and massive gold jewelry for his vacation. The couple, who will soon celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, has already returned to the US after their winter holidays.
Model's stance on nudity
Heidi Klum has repeatedly emphasized that for her, nudity on the beach is natural. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she explained her position by her European upbringing and the traditions of the French islands, where topless sunbathing is a generally accepted norm.
For me, there's nothing strange about it. I grew up in an environment where many girls on the beach were without clothes. Besides, I always try to choose places where there aren't many people.
She also urged fans not to treat this as a scandal, but to try this type of recreation themselves.
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy10.01.26, 15:08 • 24385 views