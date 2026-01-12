Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz

52-year-old German supermodel Heidi Klum was caught by paparazzi during her vacation in the Caribbean. The star enjoyed a beach holiday on the island of Saint Barthélemy with her husband, 36-year-old Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz. This was reported by Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

The supermodel walked along the coast wearing only brown bikini bottoms, showcasing her toned figure. The couple did not hide their feelings: Klum and Kaulitz hugged and kissed a lot while swimming in the ocean. Heidi complemented her look with sunglasses and a bright red manicure, and covered herself with a translucent lime top when needed.

Tom Kaulitz chose bandana-patterned swimming trunks and massive gold jewelry for his vacation. The couple, who will soon celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, has already returned to the US after their winter holidays.

Model's stance on nudity

Heidi Klum has repeatedly emphasized that for her, nudity on the beach is natural. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she explained her position by her European upbringing and the traditions of the French islands, where topless sunbathing is a generally accepted norm.

For me, there's nothing strange about it. I grew up in an environment where many girls on the beach were without clothes. Besides, I always try to choose places where there aren't many people. - the model noted.

She also urged fans not to treat this as a scandal, but to try this type of recreation themselves.

