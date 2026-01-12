$42.990.00
January 11, 06:21 PM
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Police found five severed human heads on the beach of the fishing port of Puerto López, Ecuador. This is linked to a criminal war for control of drug trafficking.

Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beach

On Sunday, January 11, police discovered five severed human heads on the beach of the fishing port of Puerto Lopez, in southwestern Ecuador. The gruesome find was another manifestation of brutality in the criminal war for control of drug trafficking. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The heads were hung on ropes from wooden poles directly on the coast. Next to them, the attackers left an inscription with threats against individuals who allegedly extorted money from local fishermen. The police of Manabí province link this crime to a conflict between transnational drug cartels fighting for logistical routes.

Context of drug trafficking in the region

Manabí province is strategically important for criminal groups. Drug traffickers often use small fishing boats to transport prohibited substances into the open sea. Puerto Lopez has become an arena for bloody clashes due to attempts by various gangs to monopolize control over coastal areas.

The Ecuadorian authorities, who continue to fight an unprecedented level of violence in the country, have sent additional police units and special forces to the area to identify the victims and search for those who carried out the massacre.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Ecuador