Threatened supermarket customers with a pistol: Drunk man detained in Kyiv

Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained an intoxicated man who threatened supermarket visitors with a pistol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The incident occurred in one of the supermarkets on Ivan Kavaleridze Street, in the Podilskyi district of the capital. One of the visitors pulled out a starter pistol and began threatening visitors and store employees with it, after which he left the scene.

Operatives, together with criminal analysis analysts, quickly identified the offender and, with the participation of PPOP No. 1 employees, located him on a street adjacent to the scene. He turned out to be a 46-year-old local resident, whom investigators detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A starter pistol was seized from the offender - the police stated.

The detainee has been charged under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order with the aim of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity, with the use of an object previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

Recall

In Dnipro, a man suspected of murder was detained, who died from a knife wound to the neck after a conflict near a store. The offender faces 7 to 15 years in prison for intentional murder.