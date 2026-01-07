$42.560.14
January 6, 07:00 PM • 16929 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 34533 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 113896 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 180917 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 71447 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 84370 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 65042 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85431 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 165792 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64933 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Threatened supermarket customers with a pistol: Drunk man detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained a 46-year-old man who threatened customers of a supermarket on Ivan Kavaleridze Street with a starter pistol. He faces up to seven years in prison for gross violation of public order.

Threatened supermarket customers with a pistol: Drunk man detained in Kyiv
Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained an intoxicated man who threatened supermarket visitors with a pistol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

The incident occurred in one of the supermarkets on Ivan Kavaleridze Street, in the Podilskyi district of the capital. One of the visitors pulled out a starter pistol and began threatening visitors and store employees with it, after which he left the scene.

Operatives, together with criminal analysis analysts, quickly identified the offender and, with the participation of PPOP No. 1 employees, located him on a street adjacent to the scene. He turned out to be a 46-year-old local resident, whom investigators detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A starter pistol was seized from the offender

- the police stated.

The detainee has been charged under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order with the aim of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity, with the use of an object previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

Recall

In Dnipro, a man suspected of murder was detained, who died from a knife wound to the neck after a conflict near a store. The offender faces 7 to 15 years in prison for intentional murder.

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
