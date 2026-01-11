$42.990.00
Mississippi Mass Murder: 24-year-old man accused of shooting his own family, including a 7-year-old child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Darick M. Moore is accused of killing four relatives and two adults in Mississippi. Among the victims is a 7-year-old child, whom he threatened with a gun.

In northeastern Mississippi, law enforcement officers arrested 24-year-old Dariku M. Moore on suspicion of murdering six people. The victims of a series of shootings that occurred in the rural community of Cedarbluff on Saturday night were four relatives of the suspect and two adults. Among the dead is Moore's 7-year-old second cousin. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, the attacks occurred at three different locations. Investigators determined that the suspect deliberately targeted members of his family. In one of the houses where the child died, Moore also threatened another small child with a pistol, holding the weapon to her head. It is currently unknown whether the pistol malfunctioned or whether the attacker changed his mind about shooting.

Killing of Renee Good by US immigration officer: Media releases new video10.01.26, 13:20 • 11192 views

I don't know what motive you could have to kill a 7-year-old child

- Sheriff Scott noted during a press conference.

Legal consequences and suspect's profile

Dariku M. Moore has been officially charged with first-degree murder. Given the gravity of the crime and the presence of a minor victim, the charges may be reclassified to those carrying the death penalty. Prior to the investigation of this case, the man had no criminal record and was not on the radar of law enforcement agencies.

Evidence and testimony indicate that Moore acted alone. He is currently in custody, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, January 12. The investigation continues to ascertain the motives for the act that shocked the local community. 

In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants08.01.26, 03:52 • 37258 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Associated Press