In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
11:38 PM • 2934 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 14370 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 21806 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 17890 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 20361 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 23471 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 30951 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27058 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 28269 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20085 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
92%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Crew of Venezuela-linked tanker seized may face trial in US - White HouseJanuary 7, 05:29 PM • 4152 views
Biletskyi on personnel changes in the SBU: Maliuk's resignation is a minus, but key figures have been retained and even promotedPhotoJanuary 7, 06:05 PM • 5018 views
Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with RussiaJanuary 7, 06:13 PM • 3482 views
Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenaryVideoJanuary 7, 07:32 PM • 3974 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media11:02 PM • 8226 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 23817 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 28774 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 30951 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 73862 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 111276 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Paris
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 12382 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 41453 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 61141 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 103434 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 94845 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Times
Starlink

In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

In Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old American citizen. The Secretary of Homeland Security called it self-defense, while the city's mayor called on ICE to leave Minneapolis.

In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, an American citizen, during an operation to apprehend undocumented immigrants. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this happened after the ICE officer was attacked by people. Interior Minister Kristi Noem called her subordinate's actions "self-defense."

In turn, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Trump administration's response and called on ICE to immediately leave the city and stop street detentions. He also asked protesters, who began to gather near the scene of the tragedy, not to resort to violence and "not to give Republicans what they want."

The publication indicates that the shooting occurred near the site of the 2020 killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer. This incident sparked a wave of protests and launched the Black Lives Matter movement.

Recall

On December 13, a shooting occurred near Brown University (USA), as a result of which at least 2 people died and 9 were injured.

Stockton banquet hall shooting in the USA: four dead, ten wounded30.11.25, 09:19 • 3977 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Minnesota
United States