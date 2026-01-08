In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrants

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman, an American citizen, during an operation to apprehend undocumented immigrants. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

It is noted that this happened after the ICE officer was attacked by people. Interior Minister Kristi Noem called her subordinate's actions "self-defense."

In turn, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the Trump administration's response and called on ICE to immediately leave the city and stop street detentions. He also asked protesters, who began to gather near the scene of the tragedy, not to resort to violence and "not to give Republicans what they want."

The publication indicates that the shooting occurred near the site of the 2020 killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer. This incident sparked a wave of protests and launched the Black Lives Matter movement.

