Stockton banquet hall shooting in the USA: four dead, ten wounded

Photo: AP

In Stockton, California, a family celebration ended in a mass shooting that killed four people and wounded ten others, including children. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday evening, law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County reported that the shooting occurred in a banquet hall where a private event was taking place. According to sheriff's office spokeswoman Heather Brent, both adults and minors were among the victims, and preliminary data "suggests this may have been a targeted incident."

The suspect in the attack is still at large, and authorities are asking local residents for help in locating him. The shooter's motive remains unknown.

San Joaquin District Attorney Ron Freitas appealed to the public and the perpetrator himself.

If you have any information about this person, contact them immediately. If you are this person, surrender immediately. – said the prosecutor.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazzi emphasized the tragedy of the situation and expressed condolences to the families: "Families should be together, not in a hospital, standing by their loved ones and praying for their survival."

Details on the condition of the injured are still being clarified.

