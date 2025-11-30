$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Stockton banquet hall shooting in the USA: four dead, ten wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

A mass shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton, California, claimed the lives of four people and wounded ten, including children. The suspect is still at large, and the shooter's motive is unknown.

Stockton banquet hall shooting in the USA: four dead, ten wounded
Photo: AP

In Stockton, California, a family celebration ended in a mass shooting that killed four people and wounded ten others, including children. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Saturday evening, law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County reported that the shooting occurred in a banquet hall where a private event was taking place. According to sheriff's office spokeswoman Heather Brent, both adults and minors were among the victims, and preliminary data "suggests this may have been a targeted incident."

Trump administration announces pause on asylum decisions in US after shooting29.11.25, 11:46 • 3814 views

The suspect in the attack is still at large, and authorities are asking local residents for help in locating him. The shooter's motive remains unknown.

San Joaquin District Attorney Ron Freitas appealed to the public and the perpetrator himself.

If you have any information about this person, contact them immediately. If you are this person, surrender immediately.

– said the prosecutor.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazzi emphasized the tragedy of the situation and expressed condolences to the families: "Families should be together, not in a hospital, standing by their loved ones and praying for their survival."

Details on the condition of the injured are still being clarified.

Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman in a shooting near the White House28.11.25, 07:28 • 5522 views

Stepan Haftko

