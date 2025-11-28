Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman in a shooting near the White House

US President Donald Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman who was wounded in a shooting near the White House. Fox News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Trump, 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard servicewoman Sarah Backstrom died.

Sarah Backstrom from West Virginia, one of the guardsmen we're talking about, a respected, young, wonderful woman, started her service in June 2023, proving herself to be the most outstanding person. She just died - said the US President during his Thanksgiving address.

According to him, the second National Guard soldier, 24-year-old Andrew Wolf, remains in critical condition.

Recall

On November 26, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were wounded.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be 29-year-old Afghan citizen Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, who immigrated to the United States in 2021.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House