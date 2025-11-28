Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman in a shooting near the White House

$42.300.10
November 27, 10:24 PM
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Omonia" in the Conference League November 27, 08:03 PM
Occupiers use recreation centers in Sevastopol to disguise their units - "ATESH" November 27, 09:41 PM
The Netherlands prepares a new plan for the return of Ukrainian refugees: what will change November 27, 10:59 PM
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video November 27, 03:30 PM
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study November 27, 01:38 PM
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things" November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81 November 24, 08:11 AM
Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman in a shooting near the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

US President Donald Trump announced the death of 20-year-old National Guard servicewoman Sarah Beckstrom, who was wounded in a shooting near the White House. The second guardsman, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, is in critical condition.

Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman in a shooting near the White House

US President Donald Trump announced the death of a National Guard servicewoman who was wounded in a shooting near the White House. Fox News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Trump, 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard servicewoman Sarah Backstrom died.

Sarah Backstrom from West Virginia, one of the guardsmen we're talking about, a respected, young, wonderful woman, started her service in June 2023, proving herself to be the most outstanding person. She just died

- said the US President during his Thanksgiving address.

According to him, the second National Guard soldier, 24-year-old Andrew Wolf, remains in critical condition.

Recall

On November 26, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, as a result of which two National Guardsmen were wounded.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be 29-year-old Afghan citizen Rahmanullah Lakhanwal, who immigrated to the United States in 2021.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House 26.11.25, 22:39

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
US National Guard
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States