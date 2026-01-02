Japanese PM holds talks with Trump, plans US visit in spring

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
03:12 PM • 1946 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 12289 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 20234 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 17968 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 55936 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 82307 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 61691 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56390 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 186222 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 180328 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
76%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was SwiftJanuary 2, 07:50 AM • 20790 views
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 2, 07:55 AM • 4860 views
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34January 2, 08:45 AM • 13600 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 18556 views
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia region10:40 AM • 3946 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 18596 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 40943 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 58229 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 186224 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 107212 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 34760 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 43664 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 43856 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 107210 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 42073 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
DJI Mavic

Japanese PM holds talks with Trump, plans US visit in spring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet with President Donald Trump this spring. The meeting will take place amid escalating regional tensions due to Chinese military exercises around Taiwan.

Japanese PM holds talks with Trump, plans US visit in spring

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she had an "extremely significant" conversation with President Donald Trump and would visit the American leader later this year amid escalating regional tensions caused by recent Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"At President Trump's invitation, we also agreed on detailed coordination for my visit to the United States this spring," Takaichi wrote in a Friday post on X.

The conversation between the two allied leaders came after the Chinese military simulated a blockade of Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory, for two days with live-fire drills. China also launched long-range projectiles into the Taiwan Strait — one of the world's busiest waterways — for the first time since 2022.

Taiwan's President vows to defend island's sovereignty after China's military drills01.01.26, 18:56 • 3760 views

The publication notes that Trump initially called the exercises a continuation of long-standing Chinese activity and emphasized his "excellent relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the US State Department, in a statement made on New Year's Day, accused Beijing of "unnecessarily escalating tensions."

Relations between Japan and China have soured in recent weeks after Takaichi publicly stated that Tokyo could deploy its troops if Beijing attacked Taiwan. Beijing responded with a wave of retaliatory measures, including restricting imports of Japanese seafood and discouraging Chinese citizens from visiting Taiwan.

Takaichi refused to retract her comments, saying that Japan's policy toward Taiwan remains unchanged.

Trump and Takaichi spoke in late November, when the US president briefed her on a phone call with Xi Jinping and recent developments in US-China relations.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also spoke with Trump by phone on Friday, according to a statement from the city-state, and thanked the US president for an invitation to the G20 summit later this year.

US calls on China for restraint after military drills near Taiwan02.01.26, 04:00 • 4000 views

More broadly, the recent Chinese exercises are a test of Trump's support for Taiwan after the US approved an $11 billion arms package for the island in December, which angered Beijing. China has launched diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations with the US, while trying to make it clear to Washington that it considers Taiwan a "red line," Bloomberg adds.

The conversation between Trump and Takaichi also took place as the US and Japan seek to accelerate a plan for Tokyo to invest $550 billion in the US as part of a broader trade agreement to reduce tariffs. Final approval for the investment will be granted by Trump based on the Committee's recommendations.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
New Year
Sanctions
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Singapore
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
United States