Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.
The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.
China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.
US Defense Secretary Hegset announced the provision of "reliable deterrence" in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, due to increased pressure from China. He supported Japan in condemning the "aggressive" actions of the PRC.
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
An incident occurred at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston. The ISU apologized for showing the flag of Taiwan instead of the emblem of Chinese Taipei during the presentation of figure skater Lee Yu-Siang.
Former Intel chief believes that the $100 billion promised to TSMC will not restore chip production in the US without research and development. All TSMC's research and development work is carried out in Taiwan.
According to the report, China has the ability to strike the US with conventional weapons and cyberattacks. Beijing also plans to displace the US in the field of artificial intelligence by 2030.
Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.
Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.
The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.
Several Russian military aircraft approached the air defense zone of South Korea on the east coast. Despite this, the country's airspace was not violated.
The Trump administration is preparing new security and trade requirements for Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The US may demand more funds for troop deployment and threatens to withdraw them.
The USA is working to expedite the supply of military equipment to Taiwan, especially for asymmetric warfare. Taiwan relies on US military support to defend against China, which is increasing pressure on the island.
A fire occurred at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Taiwan, 50 meters away from the main equipment. The fire was quickly contained, and the plant continues to operate normally without any threat to safety.
Nvidia is launching a “verified priority access” program for the purchase of RTX 5090 and 5080 Founders Edition. The company will verify real gamers through GeForce Experience and issue one card per person.
Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.
Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.
U. S. President Donald Trump announced a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration. The details of the conversation were not disclosed, but Trump emphasized his good personal relationship with the Chinese leader.
China has declared its readiness to discuss the Dalai Lama's future if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China. The Tibetan parliament in exile rejected such conditions, calling them a distortion of history.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry recorded 6 Chinese balloons during the day. There were also 9 military aircraft, 6 ships and 2 official Chinese vessels near the island.
DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.
The President of Panama announced the suspension of participation in the One Belt, One Road project after talks with the US Secretary of State. The country is also considering an early withdrawal from the Chinese initiative.
Taiwanese authorities have banned government agencies from using the technologies of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek due to security concerns. The decision is related to the risk of data leakage to the Chinese government.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that China has a plan to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States. Panama categorically denies the transfer of control over the canal to China.
Construction has begun on a large-scale military command center in the western part of Beijing, covering an area of more than 60 hectares. According to US intelligence, the complex will include fortified bunkers and will be the largest in the world.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 4 occurred in the mountainous area near the city of Jiaji at a depth of 9.4 km. Several people were trapped in damaged buildings, and some villages lost power.
Nvidia invests for the first time in MetAI, a Taiwanese startup developing AI-based technology for rapidly creating digital twins. The company has invested $4 million along with other strategic investors.