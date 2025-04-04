$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15485 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28155 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64559 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213476 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122433 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310567 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131596 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391687 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254205 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310567 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2938 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14010 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45177 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72052 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57156 views
China has increased military activity around Taiwan: dozens of planes and ships

Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 AM • 3872 views

Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list

The US President has announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries. In particular, China - 34%, the European Union and Great Britain - 20%.

News of the World • April 2, 08:46 PM • 10447 views

China is conducting large-scale military exercises around Taiwan Strait Thunder-2025A

China has launched the second phase of military exercises around Taiwan, Strait Thunder-2025A, to blockade the island. The international community has expressed concern about China's actions.

News of the World • April 2, 01:17 AM • 9610 views

China has launched military exercises near Taiwan

The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 AM • 12389 views

"Liberation Day of America" - when Trump's tariffs come into force and what you should know about it

On April 2, new tariffs initiated by Trump, which could lead to a global trade war, come into force in the United States. Tariffs of 15% will affect countries with the largest trade deficit.

Economy • March 31, 10:29 AM • 742762 views

Pentagon Chief Hegset assured of "reliable deterrence" of China's military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region

US Defense Secretary Hegset announced the provision of "reliable deterrence" in the region, including the Taiwan Strait, due to increased pressure from China. He supported Japan in condemning the "aggressive" actions of the PRC.

News of the World • March 30, 09:15 AM • 41585 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115974 views

The International Skating Union apologizes for showing the flag of Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei

An incident occurred at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston. The ISU apologized for showing the flag of Taiwan instead of the emblem of Chinese Taipei during the presentation of figure skater Lee Yu-Siang.

Sports • March 28, 05:14 AM • 30067 views

Reviving US leadership in chip manufacturing: $100 billion promised by Trump will do little to help - former Intel director

Former Intel chief believes that the $100 billion promised to TSMC will not restore chip production in the US without research and development. All TSMC's research and development work is carried out in Taiwan.

News of the World • March 27, 10:10 AM • 25943 views

US intelligence named the country that poses the greatest military and cyber threat

According to the report, China has the ability to strike the US with conventional weapons and cyberattacks. Beijing also plans to displace the US in the field of artificial intelligence by 2030.

News of the World • March 27, 02:10 AM • 30000 views

Trump announced a possible visit of Xi Jinping to the United States

Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.

News of the World • March 17, 09:27 PM • 14976 views

Japan to deploy long-range missiles on Kyushu Island to strengthen defense - Kyodo

Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.

News of the World • March 16, 08:02 AM • 20375 views

US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.

News of the World • March 15, 08:37 AM • 16513 views

Planes of the aggressor country entered the identification zone of defense of South Korea

Several Russian military aircraft approached the air defense zone of South Korea on the east coast. Despite this, the country's airspace was not violated.

News of the World • March 15, 04:53 AM • 46824 views

Trump may change the terms of military support for allies in the Pacific - Media

The Trump administration is preparing new security and trade requirements for Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The US may demand more funds for troop deployment and threatens to withdraw them.

News of the World • March 10, 08:42 AM • 14926 views

US seeks to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan amid the suspension of aid to Ukraine

The USA is working to expedite the supply of military equipment to Taiwan, especially for asymmetric warfare. Taiwan relies on US military support to defend against China, which is increasing pressure on the island.

News of the World • March 10, 06:50 AM • 28739 views

Fire at Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant: what happened at Taiwan's most powerful station

A fire occurred at the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Taiwan, 50 meters away from the main equipment. The fire was quickly contained, and the plant continues to operate normally without any threat to safety.

News of the World • March 6, 05:26 AM • 23716 views

Nvidia makes it easy to buy new RTX 5080 and 5090 FE graphics cards through a special program

Nvidia is launching a “verified priority access” program for the purchase of RTX 5090 and 5080 Founders Edition. The company will verify real gamers through GeForce Experience and issue one card per person.

Technologies • February 20, 09:18 AM • 20915 views

Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.

Politics • February 20, 07:46 AM • 30184 views

Taiwan agrees on a multibillion-dollar defense contract with the United States

Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.

News of the World • February 18, 03:38 AM • 31152 views

Trump spoke with China's leader after inauguration: what they talked about

U. S. President Donald Trump announced a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration. The details of the conversation were not disclosed, but Trump emphasized his good personal relationship with the Chinese leader.

News of the World • February 11, 12:39 AM • 31542 views

China hopes Dalai Lama can “return to the right path”

China has declared its readiness to discuss the Dalai Lama's future if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China. The Tibetan parliament in exile rejected such conditions, calling them a distortion of history.

News of the World • February 10, 02:37 PM • 21493 views

Six Chinese balloons discovered near Taiwan

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry recorded 6 Chinese balloons during the day. There were also 9 military aircraft, 6 ships and 2 official Chinese vessels near the island.

News of the World • February 7, 07:32 AM • 25723 views
Exclusive

Chinese AI DeepSeek has passed the market test, but it is not known what is under the hood - Ministry of Digital Transformation

DeepSeek has been verified by the App Store and Google Play, but its security is still being analyzed. According to Borniakov, the app has been verified by marketplaces and is unlikely to contain spyware.

Politics • February 4, 04:05 PM • 119937 views

Panama announces its withdrawal from the Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road”

The President of Panama announced the suspension of participation in the One Belt, One Road project after talks with the US Secretary of State. The country is also considering an early withdrawal from the Chinese initiative.

Economy • February 3, 04:31 AM • 104995 views

Taiwan bans all government agencies from using DeepSeek

Taiwanese authorities have banned government agencies from using the technologies of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek due to security concerns. The decision is related to the risk of data leakage to the Chinese government.

News of the World • February 1, 11:34 PM • 29746 views

Rubio warns of the risk of China closing the Panama Canal in case of conflict

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that China has a plan to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States. Panama categorically denies the transfer of control over the canal to China.

Economy • January 31, 10:59 AM • 33048 views

China builds huge new military command center in Beijing - FT

Construction has begun on a large-scale military command center in the western part of Beijing, covering an area of more than 60 hectares. According to US intelligence, the complex will include fortified bunkers and will be the largest in the world.

News of the World • January 31, 09:02 AM • 27869 views

A powerful earthquake struck Taiwan: people are trapped

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6. 4 occurred in the mountainous area near the city of Jiaji at a depth of 9.4 km. Several people were trapped in damaged buildings, and some villages lost power.

News of the World • January 21, 01:03 AM • 30999 views

Nvidia invests $4 million in Taiwanese startup to create digital twins using AI

Nvidia invests for the first time in MetAI, a Taiwanese startup developing AI-based technology for rapidly creating digital twins. The company has invested $4 million along with other strategic investors.

Technologies • January 15, 10:05 AM • 23991 views