US B-52 bombers join Japanese F-35s and F-15s in show of force after China-Russia maneuvers

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 58 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 2808 views
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 6302 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 17966 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 33259 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 32299 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 33550 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 29576 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 27218 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33936 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.7m/s
90%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 10388 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 15087 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 11855 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 18986 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 14874 views
Publications
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 58 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 26530 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 28126 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 34506 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 38006 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 16380 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 22114 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 18684 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 26499 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 36424 views
Actual
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Tesla Model Y

US B-52 bombers join Japanese F-35s and F-15s in show of force after China-Russia maneuvers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

US B-52 bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew over the Sea of Japan alongside Japanese F-35 and F-15 fighters. This was a response to joint China-Russia exercises in the region, as well as increased Chinese military activity around Taiwan.

US B-52 bombers join Japanese F-35s and F-15s in show of force after China-Russia maneuvers
defense.gov

American bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons flew over the Sea of Japan together with Japanese fighters on Wednesday, Tokyo reported, demonstrating strength after Chinese and Russian exercises in the skies and seas around Japan and South Korea, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Japan and the United States "reaffirmed their firm determination to prevent any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force and reaffirmed the readiness of both the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the US armed forces," the Japanese Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

The flight of two US B-52 strategic bombers with three Japanese F-35 stealth fighters and three F-15 air superiority aircraft was the first time the US had asserted its military presence since China's military exercises in the region began last week.

The demonstration followed a joint flight of Chinese and Russian strategic bombers in the East China Sea and the western Pacific on Tuesday, as well as separate Chinese aircraft carrier exercises that prompted Japan to scramble aircraft that Tokyo said were targeted by radars.

This drew criticism from Washington, which said the incident "does not contribute to regional peace and stability" and reaffirmed that its alliance with Japan is "unshakeable."

Both Japan and South Korea host US troops, with Japan having the largest concentration of US military power abroad, including an aircraft carrier strike group and US Marine Corps expeditionary forces.

China rejected Tokyo's accusations, saying that Japanese aircraft flying near the aircraft carrier jeopardized its air operations south of Japan.

The South Korean military said it also scrambled fighter jets when Chinese and Russian aircraft entered its air defense identification zone on Tuesday, an area that extends beyond its airspace and is used for early warning.

Chinese warships and aircraft operate almost daily around Taiwan, which Taipei says is part of Beijing's ongoing pressure campaign.

On Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported an increased Chinese military presence for the second day in a row. It said it detected 27 aircraft, including H-6K nuclear-capable bombers, conducting "joint combat readiness patrols," as well as warships around the island.

Late Wednesday, the ministry said Chinese J-16 fighters and H-6 bombers again conducted long-range exercises in the western Pacific after flying south of Taiwan.

Regional tensions have risen after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sparked a dispute with Beijing last month with her remarks on how Tokyo might respond to a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan and does not rule out the use of force to establish control over the island, which is located just over 100 km from Japanese territory and surrounded by sea lanes on which Tokyo depends, the publication writes.

Russian and Chinese bombers conducted a joint patrol near Japan amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing10.12.25, 11:09 • 3086 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Japan Self-Defense Forces
Taiwan
South Korea
China
Japan
United States