Russian and Chinese bombers conducted a joint patrol near Japan amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing

Japan scrambled its fighter jets to monitor Russian and Chinese air forces conducting joint patrols around the country, Japan's Ministry of Defense announced late Tuesday, amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Two nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers flew from the Sea of Japan towards the East China Sea to meet two Chinese H-6 bombers and conducted a "long-duration joint flight" over the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

The agency added that four Chinese J-16 fighter jets joined the Russian bombers during a circular flight between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako. The Miyako Strait between these islands is classified as international waters.

Japan also recorded simultaneous activity of the Russian Air Force in the Sea of Japan: one A-50 early warning aircraft and two Su-30 fighter jets, the ministry said.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi wrote in a post on X on Wednesday that the joint operations of Russia and China "are clearly intended to demonstrate force against our country, which is a serious threat to national security."

Japan's fighter jets "strictly carried out air defense identification measures," Koizumi added.

Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters

Russian news agencies reported that the joint flight of Russia and China near Japan lasted eight hours, citing the Moscow Ministry of Defense.

The South Korean army also said on Tuesday that seven Russian and two Chinese aircraft entered its air defense zone.

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated the country's long-standing position that it understands and respects China's view on Taiwan, a comment that some Chinese social media users interpreted as an attempt to backtrack on her recent statements.

On December 7, near Okinawa, Chinese fighter jets aimed fire control radar systems at Japanese military aircraft. Japan claims provocation, China claims interference with exercises.