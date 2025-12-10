Russian and Chinese bombers conducted a joint patrol near Japan amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 2182 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 16542 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 32520 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 33471 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 27174 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 54829 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 39287 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27296 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31484 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 62949 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.1m/s
91%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Three generations of a family evacuated from the Zaporizhzhia frontline zoneVideoDecember 9, 11:32 PM • 12636 views
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UNDecember 10, 01:39 AM • 3874 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 6886 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 14046 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 8714 views
Publications
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 14314 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 54830 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 42756 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 62949 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 20443 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Barack Obama
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 2554 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 14707 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 32480 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 32750 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 69054 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Washington Post
Financial Times

Russian and Chinese bombers conducted a joint patrol near Japan amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Japan scrambled fighter jets to monitor Russian and Chinese air forces conducting joint patrols around the country. This occurred amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing.

Russian and Chinese bombers conducted a joint patrol near Japan amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing

Japan scrambled its fighter jets to monitor Russian and Chinese air forces conducting joint patrols around the country, Japan's Ministry of Defense announced late Tuesday, amid rising tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Two nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers flew from the Sea of Japan towards the East China Sea to meet two Chinese H-6 bombers and conducted a "long-duration joint flight" over the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

The agency added that four Chinese J-16 fighter jets joined the Russian bombers during a circular flight between the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyako. The Miyako Strait between these islands is classified as international waters.

Japan also recorded simultaneous activity of the Russian Air Force in the Sea of Japan: one A-50 early warning aircraft and two Su-30 fighter jets, the ministry said.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi wrote in a post on X on Wednesday that the joint operations of Russia and China "are clearly intended to demonstrate force against our country, which is a serious threat to national security."

Japan's fighter jets "strictly carried out air defense identification measures," Koizumi added.

Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters07.12.25, 07:17 • 9110 views

Russian news agencies reported that the joint flight of Russia and China near Japan lasted eight hours, citing the Moscow Ministry of Defense.

The South Korean army also said on Tuesday that seven Russian and two Chinese aircraft entered its air defense zone.

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated the country's long-standing position that it understands and respects China's view on Taiwan, a comment that some Chinese social media users interpreted as an attempt to backtrack on her recent statements.

On December 7, near Okinawa, Chinese fighter jets aimed fire control radar systems at Japanese military aircraft. Japan claims provocation, China claims interference with exercises.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World