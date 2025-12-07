Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters

In early December, China and Russia held the third round of joint anti-missile exercises on Russian territory. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of China, according to UNN with reference to the news agency Reuters.

The Chinese Ministry of Defense emphasized that the exercises were not directed against any third party and are not a reaction to any current international events.

In 2022, Russia and China concluded an agreement on an "unlimited" strategic partnership, committing to regularly conduct military exercises to practice coordination of their armed forces.

It is noted that both countries also expressed concern about US President Donald Trump's plans to create an Iron Dome missile defense shield and his intentions to resume nuclear tests after more than a 30-year hiatus.

In August, the naval forces of Russia and China conducted artillery and anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan as part of planned joint maneuvers.

During the exercises, the crews practiced artillery firing, anti-submarine actions, air defense, and joint search and rescue operations at sea.

It was previously reported that Russia is transferring technology to China, combat experience, and military equipment for airborne units. This could strengthen Beijing's ability to launch a rapid offensive on Taiwan.

