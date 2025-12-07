$42.180.00
Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In early December, China and Russia held the third round of joint anti-missile drills on Russian territory. The drills were not aimed at any third party.

Russia and China held joint anti-missile drills - Reuters

In early December, China and Russia held the third round of joint anti-missile exercises on Russian territory. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of China, according to UNN with reference to the news agency Reuters.  

Details

The Chinese Ministry of Defense emphasized that the exercises were not directed against any third party and are not a reaction to any current international events.

In 2022, Russia and China concluded an agreement on an "unlimited" strategic partnership, committing to regularly conduct military exercises to practice coordination of their armed forces.

Moscow and Beijing draw closer amid nuclear tensions: Russia announces "deepened" talks with China – media20.11.25, 17:16 • 4382 views

It is noted that both countries also expressed concern about US President Donald Trump's plans to create an Iron Dome missile defense shield and his intentions to resume nuclear tests after more than a 30-year hiatus.

In August, the naval forces of Russia and China conducted artillery and anti-submarine exercises in the Sea of Japan as part of planned joint maneuvers.

Russia and China conduct joint exercises in the Sea of Japan04.08.25, 00:20 • 4326 views

During the exercises, the crews practiced artillery firing, anti-submarine actions, air defense, and joint search and rescue operations at sea.

Recall

It was previously reported that Russia is transferring technology to China, combat experience, and military equipment for airborne units. This could strengthen Beijing's ability to launch a rapid offensive on Taiwan. 

Russia and China conducted their first joint underwater patrol in the Pacific Ocean27.08.25, 23:57 • 3349 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
