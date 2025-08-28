Russia and China conducted their first joint underwater patrol in the Pacific Ocean

Russian and Chinese submarines conducted a joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region for the first time. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet.

Details

The patrol began in early August after the completion of the Russian-Chinese exercises "Naval Interaction-2025" in the Sea of Japan.

The diesel-electric submarine "Volkhov" of the Pacific Fleet and a submarine of the PLA Navy entered the agreed patrol route in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea - the report says.

It is noted that after completing their tasks, they returned to their bases.

Recall

The navies of Russia and China began joint exercises in the Sea of Japan. They are going to practice anti-submarine tasks and air defense, and will also conduct artillery firing.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping promised to strengthen support for Russia in multilateral forums after meeting with the Russian foreign minister.

China and Russia are expanding their armed forces rapidly and skillfully - Rutte