Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 11610 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 71553 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 51192 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 26224 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 47801 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 41254 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 43233 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 104448 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 108315 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
China and Russia are expanding their armed forces rapidly and skillfully - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia and China are rapidly expanding their armed forces, producing weapons at an incredible pace. He called for an increase in the production of artillery shells and other military equipment in Europe.

China and Russia are expanding their armed forces rapidly and skillfully - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke at the opening of an artillery shell production plant belonging to the arms company Rheinmetall in Lower Saxony. He emphasized that Russia and China are currently expanding their armed forces, UNN writes with reference to Anadolu Ajansi.

Details

Their defense industry is producing weapons and military equipment at an incredible pace, not only to show off at grand parades in Moscow and Beijing, but also to secure their spheres of influence, demonstrate their power, and undermine the rules-based international order.

- Rutte stated.

The NATO Secretary General also informed that Russia is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles, and hundreds of Iskander missiles this year. For its part, China boasts some of the world's largest naval and defense companies.

Their army is clearly strengthening. They are preparing for a long-term confrontation and competition with us.

- Rutte emphasized.

Rutte stated that the annual production capacity of artillery shells in Europe is now six times greater than two years ago, and that two million shells are expected to be produced by the end of this year. He emphasized that these efforts should also be made to increase the production of more complex assets, such as tanks, air defense systems, and missiles.

Head of NATO Military Committee on the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine: this was not discussed in the Alliance23.08.25, 11:42 • 4076 views

I call on Rheinmetall and everyone in the transatlantic defense industrial base to maintain a high level of production, to raise the bar even higher, and to seize opportunities to achieve more across the alliance, and, of course, together with partners like Ukraine. This is the way to ensure that our defense capabilities remain superior, our defense industry successful, and NATO strong.

- Rutte stated.

Addition

Ukrainian long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk disqualified for 4 years due to German manufacturer Rheinmetall opening Europe's largest artillery shell production plant on August 27 near Hanover. The plant will produce up to 350,000 shells per year after reaching full capacity in 2027.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Rheinmetal
NATO
Lower Saxony
Beijing
9K720 Iskander
Europe
China
Ukraine