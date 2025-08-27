China and Russia are expanding their armed forces rapidly and skillfully - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke at the opening of an artillery shell production plant belonging to the arms company Rheinmetall in Lower Saxony. He emphasized that Russia and China are currently expanding their armed forces, UNN writes with reference to Anadolu Ajansi.

Their defense industry is producing weapons and military equipment at an incredible pace, not only to show off at grand parades in Moscow and Beijing, but also to secure their spheres of influence, demonstrate their power, and undermine the rules-based international order. - Rutte stated.

The NATO Secretary General also informed that Russia is expected to produce 1,500 tanks, 3,000 armored vehicles, and hundreds of Iskander missiles this year. For its part, China boasts some of the world's largest naval and defense companies.

Their army is clearly strengthening. They are preparing for a long-term confrontation and competition with us. - Rutte emphasized.

Rutte stated that the annual production capacity of artillery shells in Europe is now six times greater than two years ago, and that two million shells are expected to be produced by the end of this year. He emphasized that these efforts should also be made to increase the production of more complex assets, such as tanks, air defense systems, and missiles.

I call on Rheinmetall and everyone in the transatlantic defense industrial base to maintain a high level of production, to raise the bar even higher, and to seize opportunities to achieve more across the alliance, and, of course, together with partners like Ukraine. This is the way to ensure that our defense capabilities remain superior, our defense industry successful, and NATO strong. - Rutte stated.

