Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Head of NATO Military Committee on the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine: this was not discussed in the Alliance

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, stated that the issue of deploying contingents in Ukraine was not discussed within NATO. He noted that this issue is part of international politics and negotiations with Moscow.

NATO has not discussed the issue of deploying a military contingent in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.

Details

Cavo Dragone commented on the possibility that security guarantees should include the presence of contingents of allied countries on the territory of Ukraine.

These issues are part of international politics and negotiations with Moscow. But we have not discussed them at all in NATO, not even hinted at them.

- said Cavo Dragone.

When asked whether the issue of ground troops, which countries would be involved, and where, under what rules of engagement, had ever been considered, Cavo Dragone replied: "Not at all, this is, to put it mildly, premature. We know that the issue of contingents has been raised by individual countries, perhaps on a bilateral basis. But, I repeat, this issue is still in its infancy."

The head of the NATO Military Committee noted that security guarantees, defined by politicians, should define the context.

"For example: who on the ground decides whether the Russians or the Ukrainians have violated the agreements? Who develops the rules of engagement? What territory needs to be protected? Should soldiers only observe, or also protect, and if so, with what weapons? Nothing has been definitively decided. In my area, I don't even know if troops are available, and perhaps someone will consider involving soldiers from non-NATO countries. Everything is open. One thing stands firm: NATO remains committed primarily to protecting the citizens of its member states," Dragone explained.

About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine

Cavo Dragone also spoke about the "coalition of the willing"

"This is a coalition of forces, led by London and Paris, which, for the sake of the peace process, wants to support the normalization of the situation in Ukraine. They focus on the economy, territorial and air security, and much more. Their tasks also include organizing a system to deter Russia from re-attacking," said Cavo Dragone.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the future security architecture for Ukraine should include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also emphasized the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that US President Donald Trump has made it a priority not only to break the deadlock in relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but also to make him understand that the US will participate in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, which will consist of two levels.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States.

Anna Murashko

