We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15967 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29204 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65010 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214135 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122784 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392016 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310897 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213789 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244252 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255120 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132109 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214135 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392016 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254429 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310897 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14370 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45640 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72137 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57223 views
The first orbital rocket launched from Europe exploded after launch: the flight was called successful

The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.

News of the World • March 30, 08:56 PM • 13935 views

SpaceX launched the secret NROL-57 mission for the US intelligence agency

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.

News of the World • March 21, 08:06 AM • 19549 views

SpaceX Dragon Successfully Delivers Crew-10 to International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.

News of the World • March 16, 05:40 AM • 21779 views

SpaceX successfully sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.

News of the World • March 15, 01:53 AM • 25220 views

NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe

NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

News of the World • March 12, 11:53 PM • 11777 views

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost successfully lands on the Moon - the second time in the history of commercial modules

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.

Technologies • March 2, 03:02 PM • 31280 views

Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station

Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.

News of the World • February 27, 08:00 AM • 30625 views

Firefly lunar probe captures Earth's eclipse from space

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has captured rare images of an eclipse of the Earth during its mission to the Moon. The device has successfully launched a 45-day mission and is already transmitting scientific data to Earth.

News of the World • January 25, 12:58 PM • 33044 views

Starlink announces testing of direct satellite communication with smartphones

Elon Musk announced the start of beta testing of Starlink's direct connection to smartphones on January 27, 2025. The new technology will allow receiving satellite internet directly to mobile phones.

Technologies • January 24, 12:24 PM • 35418 views

Blue Origin Postpones New Glenn Rocket Launch Again: What Went Wrong

Blue Origin has postponed the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical issues and weather conditions. The launch of the 98-meter rocket is planned to take place from Cape Canaveral in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00.

News of the World • January 14, 08:17 AM • 28297 views

Bezos’ Blue Origin scrubs first launch of New Glenn rocket poised to challenge Musk’s SpaceX

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has postponed the debut orbital launch of its new 98-meter New Glenn rocket due to technical problems. The launch was planned to take place from Cape Canaveral, but after several delays, the mission was canceled.

News of the World • January 13, 10:30 AM • 27274 views

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with 24 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX has carried out the first launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in 2024. The first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on an unmanned ship, making its 17th flight.

News of the World • January 7, 08:08 AM • 28011 views

SpaceX launches 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capability

SpaceX has launched 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base, 13 of which have Direct to Cell capability. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket made its 20th flight.

Technologies • November 18, 03:15 PM • 17164 views

Crew-8 astronauts return to Earth after eight months in space

NASA SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts have successfully landed in Florida after a 232-day mission to the ISS. The crew traveled 100 million miles and conducted important scientific research, but their return was delayed by 2 months due to a hurricane.

News of the World • October 25, 04:12 PM • 15909 views

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with satellites to expand coverage in the Arctic

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two ASBM satellites to expand broadband coverage in the Arctic. This was the 22nd launch of this launch vehicle, which equaled the company's record for rocket reuse.

News of the World • August 12, 10:02 PM • 26438 views

Chinese rocket crashes in low Earth orbit, more than 700 pieces "bombard" satellites

The upper stage of China's Long March 6A rocket exploded in low Earth orbit after launching 18 Internet satellites. A field of more than 700 pieces of debris was created, threatening to collide with more than 1,000 satellites.

News of the World • August 11, 02:16 PM • 33297 views

Falcon 9 rocket launched to the International Space Station with a cargo mission

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 with the NG-21 cargo mission to the ISS. This is the 10th flight of the first stage of the rocket, which was previously used to launch Starlink and other missions.

News of the World • August 5, 11:00 AM • 16875 views

SpaceX and NASA plan to launch Crew-9 mission to the ISS on August 18

SpaceX and NASA have announced plans to launch the Crew-9 mission to the ISS no earlier than August 18. This will follow the FAA's authorization for the Falcon 9 rocket to return to space after a recent malfunction.

News of the World • July 27, 02:01 AM • 26497 views

SpaceX to launch 20 small Starlink satellites, including 13 Direct to Cell

SpaceX will launch 20 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket. This includes 13 satellites with Direct to Cell technology.

Technologies • July 5, 04:02 PM • 17050 views

MEDIA: Mysterious objects in the Ukrainian sky are SpaceX launch vehicle stages

The second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was spotted in the Ukrainian sky after launching two WorldView Legion satellites.

Technologies • May 2, 08:24 PM • 23951 views

South Korea launches its second reconnaissance satellite

South Korea successfully launched its second military reconnaissance satellite to better monitor North Korea, and plans to launch a total of five spy satellites by 2025.

News of the World • April 8, 08:16 AM • 25219 views

Crew-8 astronauts depart for the ISS after several postponements

A new crew of four astronauts successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station after two previous delays due to weather conditions.

News of the World • March 4, 07:56 AM • 26450 views

SpaceX launches private lunar lander

SpaceX has launched the first private lunar rover called Odysseus, built by Intuitive Machines, which is scheduled to land on the moon on February 22.

News of the World • February 16, 08:34 AM • 29678 views

Pentagon announces successful launch of six hypersonic and ballistic missile tracking satellites

The Pentagon has announced the successful launch of six satellites that will track hypersonic and ballistic missiles and become part of a fighter jet tracking system.

Announcements • February 15, 01:34 PM • 21128 views