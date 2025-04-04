The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.
NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.
Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has captured rare images of an eclipse of the Earth during its mission to the Moon. The device has successfully launched a 45-day mission and is already transmitting scientific data to Earth.
Elon Musk announced the start of beta testing of Starlink's direct connection to smartphones on January 27, 2025. The new technology will allow receiving satellite internet directly to mobile phones.
Blue Origin has postponed the debut launch of the New Glenn rocket from January 14 to January 16 due to technical issues and weather conditions. The launch of the 98-meter rocket is planned to take place from Cape Canaveral in the time window from 01:00 to 04:00.
Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin has postponed the debut orbital launch of its new 98-meter New Glenn rocket due to technical problems. The launch was planned to take place from Cape Canaveral, but after several delays, the mission was canceled.
SpaceX has carried out the first launch of 24 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in 2024. The first stage of the Falcon 9 successfully landed on an unmanned ship, making its 17th flight.
SpaceX has launched 20 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base, 13 of which have Direct to Cell capability. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket made its 20th flight.
NASA SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts have successfully landed in Florida after a 232-day mission to the ISS. The crew traveled 100 million miles and conducted important scientific research, but their return was delayed by 2 months due to a hurricane.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two ASBM satellites to expand broadband coverage in the Arctic. This was the 22nd launch of this launch vehicle, which equaled the company's record for rocket reuse.
The upper stage of China's Long March 6A rocket exploded in low Earth orbit after launching 18 Internet satellites. A field of more than 700 pieces of debris was created, threatening to collide with more than 1,000 satellites.
SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 with the NG-21 cargo mission to the ISS. This is the 10th flight of the first stage of the rocket, which was previously used to launch Starlink and other missions.
SpaceX and NASA have announced plans to launch the Crew-9 mission to the ISS no earlier than August 18. This will follow the FAA's authorization for the Falcon 9 rocket to return to space after a recent malfunction.
SpaceX will launch 20 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket. This includes 13 satellites with Direct to Cell technology.
The second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was spotted in the Ukrainian sky after launching two WorldView Legion satellites.
South Korea successfully launched its second military reconnaissance satellite to better monitor North Korea, and plans to launch a total of five spy satellites by 2025.
A new crew of four astronauts successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station after two previous delays due to weather conditions.
SpaceX has launched the first private lunar rover called Odysseus, built by Intuitive Machines, which is scheduled to land on the moon on February 22.
The Pentagon has announced the successful launch of six satellites that will track hypersonic and ballistic missiles and become part of a fighter jet tracking system.