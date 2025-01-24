Starlink announces testing of direct satellite communication with smartphones

Elon Musk has announced that a test of a direct satellite connection between Starlink and a smartphone will take place at the end of January. Beta testing will start in 3 days, the American businessman, owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X (Twitter) said .

Elon Musk shared a post in which he mentioned the testing of direct Starlink connection to a smartphone, which will take place on January 27, 2025.

“Beta testing of Starlink's direct internet connection from satellite to mobile phone starts in 3 days”

