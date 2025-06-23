Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive

Ukraine is increasingly actively promoting its pharmaceutical products abroad, but inside the country, the pharmaceutical market shows signs of imbalance: rising prices, lack of effective regulation, and alienation between patients and manufacturers. Can the pharmaceutical industry be both global and socially sensitive at the same time? UNN tried to understand the details.

Details

The pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" won an international tender organized by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and received the right to supply its medicines to 80 countries in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company notes that Darnitsa's preparations are already available in more than 20 countries worldwide. Thus, the manufacturer is building up its international presence and expanding export channels.

However, the expansion of international activities is taking place against the background of a significant increase in drug prices in Ukraine. The price increase affected both imported drugs and products from domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers, including "Darnitsa."

According to the research company Proxima Research, from January to April 2025, Ukrainians spent 21% more on medicines than in the same period of 2024. At the same time, the volume of actual consumption – that is, the number of purchased drugs – practically did not change. This means that the same amount of drugs is bought, but they cost significantly more.

Analysts also point out that manufacturers have the main influence on the formation of the retail price of medicines in Ukraine – they determine 71.5% of the final cost. The share of pharmacies in the price is 22.6%, and distributors – only 5.9%.

Given that drug manufacturers have been accumulating significant monetary assets on their accounts since March 2025 due to the ban on marketing agreements, the issue of the pharmaceutical business's responsibility to Ukrainian patients becomes even more urgent. Instead of investing these funds in lowering prices, ensuring the availability of basic medicines, or increasing trust in domestic pharmaceutical products, some companies are focusing on expanding their international presence and export profits. This creates a tangible imbalance between the business ambitions of manufacturers and the urgent needs of Ukrainian society.

The attempts to enter foreign markets are not bad in themselves; let them enter and do it. The other matter is that on the domestic market, there is indeed a significant increase in drug prices, and to some extent, this is related, let's say, to the rather monopolistic position of the main pharmaceutical manufacturers - explains the situation economist Borys Kushniruk.

According to the expert, usually only one pharmaceutical production manufactures a specific liquid position. As a result, favorable conditions are created for abusing a monopolistic position, and this is already the responsibility of the Antimonopoly Committee.

The government's attempts to regulate this issue have not been very successful yet. The agreements signed on reducing drug prices led to pharmaceutical manufacturers lowering prices for some vitamins – that is, for something that is not essential. Accordingly, there was no real price reduction - noted Kushniruk.

The expert also emphasized that it is necessary to find a compromise and achieve mutual understanding between pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacy chains, and other market stakeholders. At the same time, according to him, the activities of the Ministry of Health, which is directly responsible for this process, currently appear to be insufficiently effective.

In turn, political scientist Serhiy Shabovta notes that the shortage of basic medicines in Ukraine often has an artificial character. The low level of trust in domestic pharmaceutical products only worsens the situation. In such circumstances, in his opinion, statements about global expansion seem premature. Such international activity rather indicates the priority of business interests over the real needs of Ukrainian patients.

This is evidence of the pharmacologists' attitude towards Ukrainian problems. They are looking for where to earn, breaking into a niche abroad, and only later will they think about Ukrainians - the expert noted.

In general, given that the company, according to public reporting, does not attract bank lending for export development, this may indicate that the main source of financing for its global expansion is the Ukrainian consumer – at the expense of high domestic prices.

Thus, a number of questions arise in society that cannot be ignored: is the international market for Ukrainian medicines not expanding at the expense of the interests of domestic patients? Where did the millions saved by pharmaceutical manufacturers after the ban on marketing agreements go? Why are these funds not directed to reducing prices, ensuring the availability of critically important drugs, and restoring trust in the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry? Is the domestic consumer truly a priority for those who report global victories? These questions are mostly rhetorical.

Recall

State expenditures on medicines in Ukraine cover only about 11% of the total consumption, while 89% of costs are borne directly by patients. This means that Ukrainians bear the main financial burden for treatment independently, often without proper compensation or support. Despite this, drug prices continue to rise. The weighted average retail value of most drugs increased in 2025, which became especially noticeable against the background of a general decline in the purchasing power of the population. Although in February, the Government and the Ministry of Health publicly announced a reduction in prices for the "TOP-100" lists of the most popular medicines, the actual effect turned out to be minimal. According to market data, the average price reduction was only -1.8% in monetary terms, and these drugs cover only 8.4% of the entire retail pharmaceutical market. That is, even under official regulation, there was no systemic impact on the overall pricing policy. At the same time, a significant part of medicines remained outside the scope of any state programs, and patients continue to spend more and more money on treatment – without guarantees of accessibility and quality.