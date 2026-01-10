South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with drones

South Korea has denied Pyongyang's claims that Seoul violated North Korean airspace with drones. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, the drones mentioned by Pyongyang - both in September reports and in statements earlier this month - were not models used by the South Korean armed forces.

The military also has no records of operating unmanned aerial vehicles on the day specified by North Korea.

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test

"We have no intention of provoking or antagonizing North Korea. We will continue to take concrete measures and make efforts to de-escalate tensions and build trust between the two Koreas," the South Korean Ministry of Defense said.

The DPRK military, in a statement published by the state agency KCNA, reported that on January 4, using "special electronic warfare means," they shot down a drone that allegedly flew from South Korea's Incheon. According to the military, the drone was equipped with two cameras that were filming North Korean territory.

"We strongly condemn the series of outrageous encroachments by hooligans on our sovereignty and their undisguised provocative actions against us," the spokesman for the General Staff of the North Korean armed forces said in a statement.

South Korea convened a working meeting of the National Security Council to respond to the drone claims. The Ministry of Defense stated that, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, it would conduct a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of civilians in the flights.

Recall

North Korea issued a harsh condemnation of Seoul after the downing of a drone, which, according to Pyongyang, was conducting reconnaissance over its territory. The DPRK military leadership called the incident an "undisguised provocation" and a violation of state sovereignty.

