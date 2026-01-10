South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with drones

$42.990.00
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 11257 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 13981 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 13505 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 16317 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 24997 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 45057 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36685 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35845 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29374 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Popular news
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 millionJanuary 10, 04:40 AM • 17017 views
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressureJanuary 10, 05:29 AM • 34921 views
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agentsJanuary 10, 06:32 AM • 6908 views
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv07:48 AM • 13644 views
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation10:56 AM • 6538 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 74886 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 102332 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 74710 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 96196 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 108563 views
UNN Lite
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideo01:08 PM • 892 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 66146 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 68047 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 88903 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 107015 views
BFM TV

South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

South Korea refutes Pyongyang's claims of its drones violating its airspace. The South Korean military has no records of drone operations on the day specified by the DPRK.

South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with drones

South Korea has denied Pyongyang's claims that Seoul violated North Korean airspace with drones. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, the drones mentioned by Pyongyang - both in September reports and in statements earlier this month - were not models used by the South Korean armed forces.

The military also has no records of operating unmanned aerial vehicles on the day specified by North Korea.

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test05.01.26, 00:36 • 4698 views

"We have no intention of provoking or antagonizing North Korea. We will continue to take concrete measures and make efforts to de-escalate tensions and build trust between the two Koreas," the South Korean Ministry of Defense said.

The DPRK military, in a statement published by the state agency KCNA, reported that on January 4, using "special electronic warfare means," they shot down a drone that allegedly flew from South Korea's Incheon. According to the military, the drone was equipped with two cameras that were filming North Korean territory.

"We strongly condemn the series of outrageous encroachments by hooligans on our sovereignty and their undisguised provocative actions against us," the spokesman for the General Staff of the North Korean armed forces said in a statement.

South Korea convened a working meeting of the National Security Council to respond to the drone claims. The Ministry of Defense stated that, in cooperation with relevant government agencies, it would conduct a thorough investigation into the possible involvement of civilians in the flights.

Recall

North Korea issued a harsh condemnation of Seoul after the downing of a drone, which, according to Pyongyang, was conducting reconnaissance over its territory. The DPRK military leadership called the incident an "undisguised provocation" and a violation of state sovereignty.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Bloomberg L.P.
North Korea
South Korea