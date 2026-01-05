$42.170.00
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The New York Times

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the test of a new hypersonic missile on January 4. He emphasized the need to improve offensive weapons and nuclear deterrence.

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the test of a new hypersonic missile on January 4. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA, writes UNN.

Details

Following the launches, the DPRK leader emphasized the need to further improve offensive weapon systems and strengthen the country's overall nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time02.01.26, 05:34

The North Korean leadership considers the development of hypersonic technologies a priority direction of its defense strategy. Kim Jong Un regularly participates in overseeing key weapons tests, which underscores their strategic importance for Pyongyang.

The military exercises took place against the backdrop of preparations for an official summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for Monday. Observers view the latest missile launch as a show of force ahead of important diplomatic negotiations in the region.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles ahead of ruling party congress04.01.26, 03:19

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
Xi Jinping