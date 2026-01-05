Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the test of a new hypersonic missile on January 4. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA, writes UNN.

Details

Following the launches, the DPRK leader emphasized the need to further improve offensive weapon systems and strengthen the country's overall nuclear deterrence capabilities.

The North Korean leadership considers the development of hypersonic technologies a priority direction of its defense strategy. Kim Jong Un regularly participates in overseeing key weapons tests, which underscores their strategic importance for Pyongyang.

The military exercises took place against the backdrop of preparations for an official summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for Monday. Observers view the latest missile launch as a show of force ahead of important diplomatic negotiations in the region.

