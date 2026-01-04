$42.170.00
North Korea launched ballistic missiles ahead of ruling party congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

On January 4, the DPRK launched several ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan. The launches were recorded from the Pyongyang area at about 07:50 a.m. local time.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles ahead of ruling party congress
Photo: AP

On Sunday, January 4, North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launches from the Pyongyang area around 7:50 a.m. local time. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The South Korean military stated that the missiles were directed towards the eastern waters, but the exact flight distance and characteristics of the projectiles are currently being determined jointly with specialists from the US and Japan. Seoul has intensified monitoring and maintains a state of full combat readiness.

Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time02.01.26, 05:34 • 17397 views

Japan's Ministry of Defense also confirmed the launch of suspicious objects. No information about damage to marine or air vessels had been received at the time of publication.

Political context of the tests

Experts link Pyongyang's latest activity to preparations for the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, which is scheduled to take place in January or February 2026. This is the first such event in the last five years, at which a new defense strategy and a five-year economic development plan are expected to be announced.

Earlier, the DPRK leader ordered a twofold increase in the production of tactical guided weapons and the modernization of military factories. 

DPRK conducted long-range strategic cruise missile tests: Kim Jong Un observed29.12.25, 10:23 • 3319 views

Stepan Haftko

