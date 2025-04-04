$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15395 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27966 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64468 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213339 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122376 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391609 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310478 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213696 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131456 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213328 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391604 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254134 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310472 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2870 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13910 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45074 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72029 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57133 views
News by theme

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.

News of the World • March 1, 01:18 PM • 52786 views

“Their number may increase": Zelensky talks about North Korean soldiers' participation in enemy attacks

The President of Ukraine said that Ukrainian defenders are deterring attacks involving North Korean soldiers. According to him, their number may increase, so it is necessary to strengthen defense cooperation.

War • December 17, 12:35 PM • 13430 views

Millions of people will die: Newsweek simulated a nuclear strike on the capitals of Russia, China and North Korea

Newsweek analyzed the possible consequences of a nuclear strike by an American B-83 bomb on Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang. It is estimated that the total number of victims may reach more than 4 million people.

War • November 30, 02:41 PM • 65394 views

Russian Defense Minister arrived in North Korea for talks: what is known

Andrei Belousov visited North Korea for talks with the country's military leadership. The United States claims that North Korea has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia and is supplying military equipment.

War • November 29, 03:20 PM • 23007 views

Trump's team is considering direct talks with Kim Jong-Un

The team of the newly elected US president is discussing the possibility of holding direct talks with the leader of the DPRK. This diplomatic move can reduce the risk of armed conflict between the two countries.

News of the World • November 26, 09:52 PM • 15795 views

DPRK and russia sign a mysterious sports protocol

The DPRK and russian sports ministers signed a protocol on sports exchanges for 2025 during a meeting in Pyongyang. This is happening against the backdrop of increased military cooperation between the countries and the supply of weapons to the DPRK for the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • November 25, 12:11 AM • 16860 views

Putin donates more than 70 animals to north korean zoo after dPRK sends thousands of soldiers to russia

The Russian Minister of Environmental Protection delivered more than 70 animals to Pyongyang, including a lion and two bears. The gift came after reports of the DPRK sending thousands of soldiers to take part in the fighting in Ukraine.

News of the World • November 21, 06:56 AM • 13263 views

DPRK wants to exchange Russia's military assistance in the war against Ukraine for access to missile, nuclear and military programs - Foreign Ministry

According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea is seeking access to Russian nuclear and missile technologies in exchange for military support from Russia in its war against Ukraine.

War • November 16, 04:43 PM • 31815 views

Russia is teaching North Korea modern warfare: Zelensky meets with Japanese Foreign Minister

The President of Ukraine met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Iwai Takeshi. They discussed a new support package, threats from the DPRK's cooperation with Russia, and further economic cooperation.

War • November 16, 03:15 PM • 29439 views

DPRK ratifies mutual defense treaty with Russia

North Korea has ratified a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia. The document provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties.

News of the World • November 12, 01:52 AM • 22160 views

South Korea launches ballistic missile in response to DPRK's actions

South Korea has conducted an exercise with the launch of a Hyeonmu-2 ballistic missile in the Yellow Sea. The launch was a response to the DPRK's recent test of the Hwasong-19 intercontinental missile.

News of the World • November 8, 03:50 AM • 19705 views

North Korea and russia held a joint technology exhibition

A joint exhibition of innovative technologies between the DPRK and the terrorist country has ended in Pyongyang. The event was a demonstration of deepening cooperation between the countries after the meeting of their leaders in June.

News of the World • November 1, 04:04 AM • 20099 views

DPRK accuses South Korea of spying over Pyongyang's drones

The DPRK Ministry of Defense has announced the discovery of a South Korean drone that has been scattering leaflets over Pyongyang. More than 230 flight plans from June 2023 were found in the drone's memory.

News of the World • October 28, 07:25 AM • 14225 views

Zelensky reveals the timing of North Korean military's arrival at the front

The President announced the use of the DPRK's military in hostilities in Ukraine on October 27-28. Zelenskyy called on world leaders to respond in principle to the escalation by Russia and the DPRK.

War • October 25, 09:43 AM • 14498 views

North Korean balloon with garbage crashes on the presidential complex in Seoul

A balloon from the DPRK burst over the presidential complex in Seoul, dropping debris. This is the second such incident in recent months, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities.

News of the World • October 24, 07:04 AM • 15672 views

Budanov: DPRK helps Russia in exchange for nuclear technology

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is transferring nuclear weapons technology to the DPRK in exchange for military personnel and shells. According to him, by the end of October, 2,600 North Korean troops will arrive to fight in the Kursk region.

War • October 23, 07:50 AM • 94966 views

Kim Jong-un visits intercontinental ballistic missile base - Bloomberg

The DPRK leader inspected strategic missile bases and called for readiness to retaliate. The visit took place on the eve of the US presidential election, which may be an attempt to draw attention to Pyongyang's military power.

News of the World • October 23, 02:56 AM • 21111 views

Pyongyang rejects reports of sending soldiers for russia's aggression against ukraine

north korea denies reports of sending 1,500 troops to russia to help in the war against ukraine. South Korea insists that the DPRK is providing military support to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

War • October 22, 10:25 AM • 54274 views

France commented on the possibility of deploying deterrence forces in Ukraine against the backdrop of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia

The French Defense Minister said that the involvement of the North Korean military in the war could be a “turning point” for sending French forces to Ukraine. He also commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

War • October 22, 07:41 AM • 17705 views

Washington: North Korea sending troops to Ukraine would be a “dangerous” move

The US warned of the danger of North Korea sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine. The DPRK could send up to 12,000 soldiers, including 1,500 special forces.

War • October 22, 06:58 AM • 17213 views

South Korea considers sending troops to Ukraine because of DPRK's actions

Seoul may send intelligence officers and experts to Ukraine in response to the DPRK's support for russia. South Korea is also considering the possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv after providing humanitarian aid.

War • October 21, 08:32 PM • 44999 views

A serious threat to the security of the international community: south korea confirms that dPRK has sent its troops to russia

South Korean intelligence has reported that 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Seoul considers this a serious threat to international security.

War • October 18, 11:00 AM • 68813 views

Ratification of the Partnership Agreement between Russia and North Korea: the NSDC's Center for Political Studies explained what it means for Ukraine

Russia ratifies a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea. This will allow Russia to facilitate the supply of North Korean weapons and create a military alliance against the West.

Politics • October 15, 08:58 AM • 15444 views

Putin submits to the State Duma a bill to ratify the treaty on strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK

The Russian President submits a bill to the State Duma to ratify the strategic partnership agreement with the DPRK. The document provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties.

News of the World • October 14, 05:38 PM • 16941 views

“Several thousand” soldiers from North Korea are undergoing training in Russia, may be deployed to Ukraine - ISW

According to the ISW, “several thousand” North Korean infantrymen are being trained in Russia. They may be deployed to the front in Ukraine or in the border regions of Russia by the end of 2024.

War • October 12, 06:39 AM • 22043 views

north korea has already sent units to ukraine to monitor dPRK weapons - nsDC cdp

North Korea has sent engineering units to Ukraine to monitor the use of its weapons by the Russian army. Some North Korean soldiers have already been killed, and the KN23 ammunition and missiles have proven to be of poor quality.

War • October 8, 09:31 AM • 13520 views

Kim Jong Un announces acceleration of nuclear weapons development

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced his intention to accelerate the development of powerful nuclear weapons. He emphasized the importance of strengthening nuclear capabilities in response to external threats.

News of the World • October 7, 09:51 PM • 16513 views

DPRK supplies half of the shells used by Russia in the war in Ukraine - The Times

According to Western intelligence, North Korea supplies Russia with about 3 million shells a year. This provides stable support at the front, but Russia still suffers significant losses.

War • October 5, 01:05 AM • 70332 views

Kim Jong-un threatens nuclear weapons if sovereignty is threatened

The DPRK leader declared his readiness to use nuclear weapons to defend his sovereignty. Kim Jong-un emphasized that the country will continue its nuclear program, having materials for dozens of warheads.

News of the World • October 3, 11:17 PM • 17527 views

South Korea accuses russia of illegal arms trade with the DPRK

South Korea's foreign minister accused russia of illegal arms trade with North Korea. According to him, the DPRK supplies missiles to Russia in exchange for economic and military support.

News of the World • September 28, 02:50 AM • 29542 views