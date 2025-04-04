A group of tourists from Britain and other countries visited the DPRK for the first time since the pandemic. The visitors spoke about tight controls, restrictions on movement and communication with locals during their 4-day trip.
The President of Ukraine said that Ukrainian defenders are deterring attacks involving North Korean soldiers. According to him, their number may increase, so it is necessary to strengthen defense cooperation.
Newsweek analyzed the possible consequences of a nuclear strike by an American B-83 bomb on Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang. It is estimated that the total number of victims may reach more than 4 million people.
Andrei Belousov visited North Korea for talks with the country's military leadership. The United States claims that North Korea has sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia and is supplying military equipment.
The team of the newly elected US president is discussing the possibility of holding direct talks with the leader of the DPRK. This diplomatic move can reduce the risk of armed conflict between the two countries.
The DPRK and russian sports ministers signed a protocol on sports exchanges for 2025 during a meeting in Pyongyang. This is happening against the backdrop of increased military cooperation between the countries and the supply of weapons to the DPRK for the war in Ukraine.
The Russian Minister of Environmental Protection delivered more than 70 animals to Pyongyang, including a lion and two bears. The gift came after reports of the DPRK sending thousands of soldiers to take part in the fighting in Ukraine.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, North Korea is seeking access to Russian nuclear and missile technologies in exchange for military support from Russia in its war against Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Iwai Takeshi. They discussed a new support package, threats from the DPRK's cooperation with Russia, and further economic cooperation.
North Korea has ratified a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Russia. The document provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties.
South Korea has conducted an exercise with the launch of a Hyeonmu-2 ballistic missile in the Yellow Sea. The launch was a response to the DPRK's recent test of the Hwasong-19 intercontinental missile.
A joint exhibition of innovative technologies between the DPRK and the terrorist country has ended in Pyongyang. The event was a demonstration of deepening cooperation between the countries after the meeting of their leaders in June.
The DPRK Ministry of Defense has announced the discovery of a South Korean drone that has been scattering leaflets over Pyongyang. More than 230 flight plans from June 2023 were found in the drone's memory.
The President announced the use of the DPRK's military in hostilities in Ukraine on October 27-28. Zelenskyy called on world leaders to respond in principle to the escalation by Russia and the DPRK.
A balloon from the DPRK burst over the presidential complex in Seoul, dropping debris. This is the second such incident in recent months, raising concerns about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities.
The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is transferring nuclear weapons technology to the DPRK in exchange for military personnel and shells. According to him, by the end of October, 2,600 North Korean troops will arrive to fight in the Kursk region.
The DPRK leader inspected strategic missile bases and called for readiness to retaliate. The visit took place on the eve of the US presidential election, which may be an attempt to draw attention to Pyongyang's military power.
north korea denies reports of sending 1,500 troops to russia to help in the war against ukraine. South Korea insists that the DPRK is providing military support to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.
The French Defense Minister said that the involvement of the North Korean military in the war could be a “turning point” for sending French forces to Ukraine. He also commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
The US warned of the danger of North Korea sending troops to support Russia in Ukraine. The DPRK could send up to 12,000 soldiers, including 1,500 special forces.
Seoul may send intelligence officers and experts to Ukraine in response to the DPRK's support for russia. South Korea is also considering the possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv after providing humanitarian aid.
South Korean intelligence has reported that 12,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Seoul considers this a serious threat to international security.
Russia ratifies a strategic partnership agreement with North Korea. This will allow Russia to facilitate the supply of North Korean weapons and create a military alliance against the West.
The Russian President submits a bill to the State Duma to ratify the strategic partnership agreement with the DPRK. The document provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties.
According to the ISW, “several thousand” North Korean infantrymen are being trained in Russia. They may be deployed to the front in Ukraine or in the border regions of Russia by the end of 2024.
North Korea has sent engineering units to Ukraine to monitor the use of its weapons by the Russian army. Some North Korean soldiers have already been killed, and the KN23 ammunition and missiles have proven to be of poor quality.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced his intention to accelerate the development of powerful nuclear weapons. He emphasized the importance of strengthening nuclear capabilities in response to external threats.
According to Western intelligence, North Korea supplies Russia with about 3 million shells a year. This provides stable support at the front, but Russia still suffers significant losses.
The DPRK leader declared his readiness to use nuclear weapons to defend his sovereignty. Kim Jong-un emphasized that the country will continue its nuclear program, having materials for dozens of warheads.
South Korea's foreign minister accused russia of illegal arms trade with North Korea. According to him, the DPRK supplies missiles to Russia in exchange for economic and military support.