Trio under one flag: Putin, Xi, and Kim demonstrate their alliance at a grand military parade in Beijing

Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests Suspect
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Demanding and financially literate: how "Generation Z" challenges the banking sector
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General Staff
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the President
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 15391 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in Montenegro
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Poland
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
Fake news
Mi-8
Financial Times
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Trio under one flag: Putin, Xi, and Kim demonstrate their alliance at a grand military parade in Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

A military parade was held in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender. For the first time, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un appeared together on the tribune.

Trio under one flag: Putin, Xi, and Kim demonstrate their alliance at a grand military parade in Beijing

On Wednesday, a grand military parade was held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. The central event was the appearance on the rostrum of three leaders at once - Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The event demonstrated not only China's military might but also its new political alliances. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Today, humanity faces a choice: peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum

- Xi Jinping stated before more than 50,000 spectators in Tiananmen Square.

During the 70-minute show, fighter jets and helicopters with flags flew over the city, 80,000 "peace birds" were released into the sky, and on the ground, a column of thousands of military personnel and the latest equipment – from hypersonic missiles to underwater drones – marched. Xi, dressed in Mao style, personally inspected the troops in an open limousine.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISW: Putin pretended to make concessions to the US during his meeting with Fico in Beijing03.09.25, 07:26 • 3320 views

Symbolic was the moment when Xi sat between Putin and Kim - it was the first time this trio appeared together in public. The meeting immediately drew criticism from the West: US and European leaders ignored the parade, and Taiwan stated that "peace cannot be celebrated at gunpoint."

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After the event, Putin held talks with Kim, where he thanked North Korean soldiers for their "courage in the war in Ukraine," and Kim assured that he was ready to help Russia even more actively. Xi himself used the parade to show that China claims a leading role in shaping a new world order.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Reuters analysts note that the event had two goals – to raise patriotism within the PRC and to signal to the outside world the strengthening of the military-political alliance between Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang.

"Conspired against the USA": Trump sent greetings to Xi Jinping, Putin, and Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the end of World War II03.09.25, 05:32 • 5688 views

Stepan Haftko

