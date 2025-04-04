$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14801 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26672 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212188 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121717 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390633 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213567 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244127 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130477 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212188 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390633 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253681 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309772 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2390 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13178 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44310 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71861 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56984 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Beijing

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.

News of the World • April 3, 06:18 PM • 11026 views

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.

News of the World • April 3, 07:45 AM • 7268 views

China has increased military activity around Taiwan: dozens of planes and ships

Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.

News of the World • April 3, 01:39 AM • 3876 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115975 views

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia for talks on resolving the war in Ukraine

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The visit will take place from March 31 to April 2.

Politics • March 28, 11:59 AM • 30624 views

Chinese Vice Premier urges Asian leaders to resist protectionism in veiled criticism of US

Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.

News of the World • March 27, 06:25 AM • 27843 views

French Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine Issue in China

Jean-Noël Barrot began a two-day visit to China to discuss the war in Ukraine and trade disputes with the EU. France supports Ukraine, while China strengthens ties with Russia.

News of the World • March 27, 04:53 AM • 21971 views

China touted its business potential at a meeting with Apple, Pfizer and other US companies

China's Deputy Prime Minister assured foreign companies' CEOs of the country's business potential. Investment banks cautiously improved their forecasts for China for 2025, but did not reach the official growth forecast.

News of the World • March 24, 01:54 PM • 7560 views

Japan, China and South Korea discussed trilateral cooperation: the topic of the Russia's war against Ukraine was raised at the meeting

The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.

Politics • March 22, 02:32 PM • 26330 views

Trump announced a possible visit of Xi Jinping to the United States

Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.

News of the World • March 17, 09:27 PM • 14976 views

Xi Jinping declined the invitation to the summit in Brussels: details

The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.

News of the World • March 16, 06:06 AM • 71031 views

A training fighter crashed in China, the pilot managed to eject

A training fighter crashed in the south of Hainan province. The pilot managed to eject, there were no casualties on the spot, Reuters reports.

News of the World • March 15, 01:09 PM • 17248 views

US appoints interim charge d'affaires at embassy in Beijing - Reuters

The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.

Politics • March 14, 10:53 AM • 11928 views

Iran, Russia and China held nuclear talks: called for an end to sanctions after Tehran refused Trump's negotiations

China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.

News of the World • March 14, 10:00 AM • 11816 views

China, Russia and Iran to hold nuclear talks in Beijing

On March 14, a meeting will be held in Beijing between China, Russia and Iran to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue. The meeting will be attended by deputy foreign ministers of the three countries.

News of the World • March 12, 08:20 AM • 16057 views

Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows: what users need to know

Microsoft has announced the end of support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows starting May 27, 2025. Users will be encouraged to switch to the new Windows app with enhanced features for cloud PCs.

Technologies • March 11, 02:27 PM • 36806 views

Malaysia resumes search for MH370 plane that disappeared 11 years ago

Malaysia resumes the search for MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board. The private company Ocean Infinity will conduct a search over an area of 15,000 km² on a “no result, no payment” basis.

News of the World • February 26, 04:16 AM • 25940 views

An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.

News of the World • February 20, 10:22 AM • 123039 views

India may cut duties on US goods before Modi and Trump meet

India is considering reducing tariffs on US goods in key sectors before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.

News of the World • February 10, 02:28 AM • 28727 views

China builds huge new military command center in Beijing - FT

Construction has begun on a large-scale military command center in the western part of Beijing, covering an area of more than 60 hectares. According to US intelligence, the complex will include fortified bunkers and will be the largest in the world.

News of the World • January 31, 09:02 AM • 27870 views

China is preparing a new generation of leaders: who will replace Xi Jinping?

The Chinese government is planning a major personnel reshuffle in 2025, opening the way for officials born in the 1970s. Xi Jinping has not appointed a successor, raising questions about the future of China's political system.

News of the World • January 27, 06:38 PM • 31176 views

China prepares for Trump's return: a time of uncertainty

Beijing expresses concern about Trump's possible return to the presidency due to his unpredictable policies. China is preparing for potential trade conflicts, despite statements of cooperation.

Politics • January 20, 02:57 PM • 31370 views

Xi Jinping says Beijing is ready to cooperate with Hanoi: a new strategic community

China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other “comrades and brothers.

News of the World • January 18, 06:14 AM • 33856 views

Taiwan experiences record 2.4 million cyberattacks daily - most from China

Taiwan's National Security Bureau reports a sharp increase in cyberattacks in 2024, with an average of 2. 4 million attempts per day. Most of the attacks are carried out by Chinese groups amid Beijing's growing military activity in the region.

News of the World • January 6, 05:24 AM • 26930 views

2024 was the hottest year in China: temperatures hit record highs

In 2024, the average temperature in China reached a record 10. 92°C, 1.03°C above normal. The country also experienced devastating floods that led to loss of life and mass evacuations.

News of the World • January 2, 08:30 PM • 27148 views

Poland's EU Presidency: Sybiga Reveals What Ukraine Expects

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine outlined three key areas of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the EU Council. Sybiga expects an increase in military support, sanctions pressure, and acceleration of European integration.

Politics • January 1, 01:04 PM • 27499 views

Poland replaces Hungary as EU Council President: what will change in 2025

Poland has begun its six-month presidency of the EU Council, replacing Hungary. The new presidency will focus on defense and security issues, as well as help resolve controversial issues in European legislation.

News of the World • January 1, 01:17 AM • 23592 views

China responds to WHO that it shared information on COVID “without holding anything back”

The WHO has called on China to provide more data on the origin of COVID-19. Beijing denies the accusations and claims that it shared all the information “without concealment.

COVID-19 • December 31, 12:18 PM • 23228 views

China unveiled a prototype of the world's fastest train: what is known

China has unveiled a prototype CR450 train capable of reaching a speed of 450 km/h. The new train outperforms the previous CR400 model and is undergoing final tests before commercial operation.

News of the World • December 31, 11:29 AM • 24318 views

Beijing denies involvement in hacker attack on US Treasury Department

Beijing denies any involvement in the cyberattack on the US Treasury Department that took place in early December. Hackers gained access to unclassified documents through an external security provider.

News of the World • December 31, 11:06 AM • 22406 views