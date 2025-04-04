The US government has banned its employees in China from having romantic relationships with Chinese citizens due to the threat of espionage. Violators face immediate expulsion from the country.
China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.
Taiwan reported the detection of 59 Chinese aircraft and 23 ships near the island. Some of the aircraft crossed the median line of the strait, which is an unofficial border.
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The visit will take place from March 31 to April 2.
Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.
Jean-Noël Barrot began a two-day visit to China to discuss the war in Ukraine and trade disputes with the EU. France supports Ukraine, while China strengthens ties with Russia.
China's Deputy Prime Minister assured foreign companies' CEOs of the country's business potential. Investment banks cautiously improved their forecasts for China for 2025, but did not reach the official growth forecast.
The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.
Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.
The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.
A training fighter crashed in the south of Hainan province. The pilot managed to eject, there were no casualties on the spot, Reuters reports.
The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.
China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.
On March 14, a meeting will be held in Beijing between China, Russia and Iran to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue. The meeting will be attended by deputy foreign ministers of the three countries.
Malaysia resumes the search for MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board. The private company Ocean Infinity will conduct a search over an area of 15,000 km² on a “no result, no payment” basis.
US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.
India is considering reducing tariffs on US goods in key sectors before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.
Construction has begun on a large-scale military command center in the western part of Beijing, covering an area of more than 60 hectares. According to US intelligence, the complex will include fortified bunkers and will be the largest in the world.
The Chinese government is planning a major personnel reshuffle in 2025, opening the way for officials born in the 1970s. Xi Jinping has not appointed a successor, raising questions about the future of China's political system.
Beijing expresses concern about Trump's possible return to the presidency due to his unpredictable policies. China is preparing for potential trade conflicts, despite statements of cooperation.
China has expressed its readiness to form a community with Vietnam with a common future against the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The countries emphasize the importance of historical cooperation and call each other “comrades and brothers.
Taiwan's National Security Bureau reports a sharp increase in cyberattacks in 2024, with an average of 2. 4 million attempts per day. Most of the attacks are carried out by Chinese groups amid Beijing's growing military activity in the region.
In 2024, the average temperature in China reached a record 10. 92°C, 1.03°C above normal. The country also experienced devastating floods that led to loss of life and mass evacuations.
The WHO has called on China to provide more data on the origin of COVID-19. Beijing denies the accusations and claims that it shared all the information “without concealment.
China has unveiled a prototype CR450 train capable of reaching a speed of 450 km/h. The new train outperforms the previous CR400 model and is undergoing final tests before commercial operation.
Beijing denies any involvement in the cyberattack on the US Treasury Department that took place in early December. Hackers gained access to unclassified documents through an external security provider.