Chinese company EHang plans to launch affordable eVTOL air taxis in the coming years - FT

A leading Chinese "flying" taxi company plans to transport passengers from airports to major cities at a price starting from $30. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

EHang, a leader in the Chinese air taxi development market, plans to deploy unmanned eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) between airports and settlements in China within three years.

This year, EHang became the first company in the world to receive air traffic regulator approval for the commercial operation of unmanned eVTOLs.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has currently limited its initial approval to flights, but EHang will take the opportunity to conduct sightseeing flights in the cities of Guangzhou and Hefei.

In accordance with Beijing's stated priorities in the low-altitude economy, EHang hopes to soon obtain permission to use its aircraft in a wider range of contexts.

According to Conor Yang, EHang's Chief Financial Officer, air taxi rides will cost 200-300 yuan (US$28-42).

This is slightly more than a premium ride in the Chinese DiDi app, and at the same time, less than a luxury transfer.

The CFO is confident that the "first-mover advantage" and strict industry regulatory requirements will ensure EHang's "primacy" in the market for two years.

