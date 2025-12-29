Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings, UNN reports.

Another lie from Russia. It is clear that yesterday we had a meeting with Trump, and it is clear that for the Russians, if we don't have a scandal, but we have progress, it is a failure for them, because they don't want to end this war. They can only end it through pressure on them. They were looking for, I am sure of this, reasons. I, frankly, was still expecting some rhetoric yesterday. Now, with their statement that some residence was attacked, they are preparing, I am sure, the ground for striking, probably, the capital, and probably, government buildings. We already had this in September, there was a missile strike on the Cabinet of Ministers - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that everyone needs to be vigilant now, as there may be strikes on Kyiv.

Especially since this person, if one can say so, and call it a person, said that they would choose appropriate targets, that is, they are threatening. I think today President Trump, his team, Europeans, I believe, need to get involved and accordingly work with the people who were said yesterday to really want to end the war. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.