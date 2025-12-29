$42.060.13
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 1392 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 4026 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 10453 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 11967 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 18034 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 34898 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54378 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58761 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51626 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

President Zelenskyy called Ukraine's attack on Putin's residence a lie, noting that Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings. He urged people to be vigilant, as there could be strikes on the capital.

Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings, UNN reports.

Another lie from Russia. It is clear that yesterday we had a meeting with Trump, and it is clear that for the Russians, if we don't have a scandal, but we have progress, it is a failure for them, because they don't want to end this war. They can only end it through pressure on them. They were looking for, I am sure of this, reasons. I, frankly, was still expecting some rhetoric yesterday. Now, with their statement that some residence was attacked, they are preparing, I am sure, the ground for striking, probably, the capital, and probably, government buildings. We already had this in September, there was a missile strike on the Cabinet of Ministers

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that everyone needs to be vigilant now, as there may be strikes on Kyiv.

Especially since this person, if one can say so, and call it a person, said that they would choose appropriate targets, that is, they are threatening. I think today President Trump, his team, Europeans, I believe, need to get involved and accordingly work with the people who were said yesterday to really want to end the war.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv