What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes

Even by preparing the New Year's table, you can appease the symbol of the coming year - the red fiery horse. The dishes should be unusual and interesting, that is, like the fiery horse. The right selection of New Year's dishes will bring prosperity and happiness to your home. UNN offers an unusual New Year's menu that will surely appease the symbol of the coming year.

New Year's table decoration

New Year's table decoration is no less important than the choice of dishes. The red fiery horse, the symbol of the coming year, is most evident in red, yellow, and gold shades. These colors should dominate the table. These can be napkins, candlesticks, or bright vegetables and fruits.

Ingredients that will be the highlight of the dishes

Brightness and dynamism perfectly characterize the fiery horse, so bright spices will come in handy, namely: ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom. Exotic fruits are also relevant - mango, pineapple, pomegranate, which will perfectly fit into the color scheme. But if you prefer more traditional products, then beets or red cabbage, red bell pepper will also add the necessary features to your dishes. The main taboo in the New Year's menu is horse meat, this is disrespect for the symbol of the coming year, which will bring nothing good.

Below we publish recipes for dishes.

Chicken with mango

Ingredients:

1 chicken fillet;

Oil - 2 tbsp;

1 onion;

2 pcs sweet bell pepper;

Chili pepper to taste;

Soy sauce - 1 tbsp;

Mango - 1 pc

Salt, pepper, herbs.

Preparation:

Fry the diced chicken in a hot pan. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cut the onion into small cubes and fry.

Add sliced sweet pepper and finely chopped chili pepper to the onion in the pan.

Add the meat to the vegetables and add soy sauce.

Peel the mango, cut it into strips and add it to the meat.

Stew a little and sprinkle with green onions.

Done! Bon appetit!

Baked mackerel with red onion

Ingredients:

3 mackerel;

500 g red onion (6-8 pcs.);

3 cloves of garlic;

5 tbsp. l. olive oil ;

6 tbsp. l. wine vinegar (or 1-2 tbsp. l. table vinegar 9%);

salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation:

Prepare the fish in advance, completely defrost and rinse well.

Peel the onion and cut into half rings.

Fry the onion in a pan until soft, add garlic and pour in wine vinegar, stew until evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Place the onion in a baking dish, put the mackerel on top. sprinkle with salt and pepper on top to taste.

Cover the form with foil and bake for about 40 minutes at 190 degrees.

Done! Bon appetit!

Sandwiches with baked pepper

Ingredients:

3 pcs. bell pepper;

2-3 tbsp. l. olive oil;

½ pc. lemon;

4-6 slices of bread;

100 g Feta cheese;

2-3 slices of ham;

salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation:

Wash and dry the bell peppers well. Drizzle with oil and salt. bake for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.

After the peppers cool, peel them and remove the seeds. Cut into cubes.

Add the zest of half a lemon and its juice to the peppers. Add 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste.

Dry the bread slices in the oven. Spread feta cheese and put the pepper mixture.

Done! Bon appetit!

