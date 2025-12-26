What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
04:30 PM • 230 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 7180 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 14780 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 27697 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 19939 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 17018 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 17620 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19814 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39267 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17299 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5.3m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 21411 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 11542 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 22217 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 13216 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 12809 views
Publications
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 230 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 8470 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 27697 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39267 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 36473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 2520 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 5498 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 21626 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 25088 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 28706 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Series

What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

UNN offers an unusual New Year's menu with bright spices and exotic fruits that will appease the symbol of the coming year. Table decoration in red, yellow, and gold shades is no less important.

What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
Photo: freepik

Even by preparing the New Year's table, you can appease the symbol of the coming year - the red fiery horse. The dishes should be unusual and interesting, that is, like the fiery horse. The right selection of New Year's dishes will bring prosperity and happiness to your home. UNN offers an unusual New Year's menu that will surely appease the symbol of the coming year.

New Year's table decoration 

New Year's table decoration is no less important than the choice of dishes. The red fiery horse, the symbol of the coming year, is most evident in red, yellow, and gold shades. These colors should dominate the table. These can be napkins, candlesticks, or bright vegetables and fruits. 

Ingredients that will be the highlight of the dishes

Brightness and dynamism perfectly characterize the fiery horse, so bright spices will come in handy, namely: ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom. Exotic fruits are also relevant - mango, pineapple, pomegranate, which will perfectly fit into the color scheme. But if you prefer more traditional products, then beets or red cabbage, red bell pepper will also add the necessary features to your dishes. The main taboo in the New Year's menu is horse meat, this is disrespect for the symbol of the coming year, which will bring nothing good.

Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings13.12.25, 18:20 • 115876 views

Below we publish recipes for dishes.

Chicken with mango

Ingredients:

  • 1 chicken fillet;
    • Oil - 2 tbsp;
      • 1 onion;
        • 2 pcs sweet bell pepper;
          • Chili pepper to taste;
            • Soy sauce - 1 tbsp;
              • Mango - 1 pc
                • Salt, pepper, herbs.

                  Preparation:

                  • Fry the diced chicken in a hot pan. Add salt and pepper to taste. 
                    • Cut the onion into small cubes and fry.
                      • Add sliced sweet pepper and finely chopped chili pepper to the onion in the pan.
                        • Add the meat to the vegetables and add soy sauce.
                          • Peel the mango, cut it into strips and add it to the meat.
                            • Stew a little and sprinkle with green onions.

                              Done! Bon appetit!

                              Baked mackerel with red onion

                              Ingredients:

                              • 3 mackerel;
                                • 500 g red onion (6-8 pcs.);
                                  • 3 cloves of garlic;
                                    • 5 tbsp. l. olive oil ;
                                      • 6 tbsp. l. wine vinegar (or 1-2 tbsp. l. table vinegar 9%); 
                                        • salt and pepper to taste.

                                          Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winter10.12.25, 18:30 • 75805 views

                                          Preparation:

                                          • Prepare the fish in advance, completely defrost and rinse well.
                                            • Peel the onion and cut into half rings.
                                              • Fry the onion in a pan until soft, add garlic and pour in wine vinegar, stew until evaporated, about 2 minutes.
                                                • Place the onion in a baking dish, put the mackerel on top. sprinkle with salt and pepper on top to taste. 
                                                  • Cover the form with foil and bake for about 40 minutes at 190 degrees. 

                                                    Done! Bon appetit!

                                                    Sandwiches with baked pepper

                                                    Ingredients:

                                                    • 3 pcs. bell pepper;
                                                      • 2-3 tbsp. l. olive oil;
                                                        • ½ pc. lemon;
                                                          • 4-6 slices of bread;
                                                            • 100 g Feta cheese;
                                                              • 2-3 slices of ham;
                                                                • salt and pepper to taste.

                                                                  Preparation:

                                                                  • Wash and dry the bell peppers well. Drizzle with oil and salt. bake for 30 minutes at 200 degrees.
                                                                    • After the peppers cool, peel them and remove the seeds. Cut into cubes.
                                                                      • Add the zest of half a lemon and its juice to the peppers. Add 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste. 
                                                                        • Dry the bread slices in the oven. Spread feta cheese and put the pepper mixture.

                                                                          Done! Bon appetit!

                                                                          Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes21.11.25, 19:13 • 103828 views

                                                                          Oleksandra Mesenko

                                                                          Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                                          New Year