Zelenskyy announced the creation of drones that can operate in ocean conditions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will soon have drones capable of operating in ocean conditions, and active work is underway on underwater systems, UNN reports.

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During his address to the Parliament of Great Britain, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine "started with simple kamikaze sea drones, and then created drones with turrets that can shoot down helicopters." Now, according to him, Ukraine has drones capable of shooting down Russian fighter jets from the sea.

We have developed boats that carry other drones. We also have boats that strike land targets from the sea. And we are developing more resilient drones that can operate longer and more effectively at sea. Soon – and not in the distant future – we will have systems capable of operating even in ocean conditions. We are also actively working on underwater systems. - emphasized the Head of State.

According to him, "facing threats in the Black Sea, we find the right security solutions."

And these solutions can be used to solve your problems, particularly in such difficult situations as today in the Strait of Hormuz. Drones can solve problems that sometimes even a navy cannot handle. - summarized the President.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy