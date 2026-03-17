Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has sent military experts to a number of Middle Eastern countries to help defend against Iranian drone attacks. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech in the British Parliament, UNN reports.

According to the President, Ukrainian specialists are already working in several countries in the region.

Currently, there are 201 Ukrainians in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region. Another 34 are ready for deployment. These are military experts who know how to defend themselves and how to help against "Shahed" drones. – said Zelenskyy.

The President clarified that Ukrainian teams are already in several states in the region.

Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and are heading to Kuwait. We are cooperating with several other countries. Agreements have already been concluded. – noted the Head of State.

He emphasized that Ukraine is helping partners counter drone terror.

We do not want this terror of the Iranian regime against its neighbors to succeed. – emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy met with King Charles III

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the British capital, London.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace was initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the provided information, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament, as well as meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.