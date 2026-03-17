Zelenskyy met with King Charles III

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his working visit to Great Britain with an audience with King Charles III, reports UNN.

The President of Ukraine thanked His Majesty and the entire royal family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine.

Addendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the British capital, London.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace was initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the provided information, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament, as well as meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.